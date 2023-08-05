Devon Archer: Joe Biden’s Claims of No Family Business Involvement Are ‘Categorically False’

President Joe Biden’s claims of not being a part of or privy to the Biden family business deals are “categorically false,” Devon Archer told Tucker Carlson during an interview released Friday.

While many pieces of evidence show Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals, Archer added himself to the list.

“Joe Biden had no role whatsoever in his son’s business or knowledge of it, right? That seems false,” Tucker stated to Archer.

“I think that’s categorically false,” Archer confirmed. “I think that’s not factually right.”

“I think he was aware of Hunter’s business,” Archer said. “He met with Hunter’s business partners. I mean, you found a letter that he wrote to me,” Archer said, describing a thank you note he received from Joe Biden in 2011:

DEVON ARCHER: "[Joe Biden] was aware of Hunter's business. He met with Hunter's business partners." pic.twitter.com/VxGvkZIhzC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

In 2014, Archer and Hunter both joined the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company with legal challenges, as it was under investigation for wrongdoing. In turn, Burisma paid Hunter Biden $83,000 a month to be a board member and provide the Biden brand.

Archer testified Monday that in December 2015, Burisma cofounder Mykola Zlochevsky and Burisma executive Vadym Pozharski put pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from Washington, DC, regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who investigated Burisma for corruption. Years later, in 2018, Joe Biden bragged about the firing of Shokin, which he pushed for during an official visit to Ukraine in 2015.

“Joe Biden, of course, was the driving force behind his firing?” Carlson asked Archer.

“Yeah, he was involved in that,” he replied.

“Joe Biden knew that his son was on the board of this company that was being hassled by the prosecutor whose firing he was calling for?” Carlson asked.

“Right,” Archer said.

Archer told House investigators Monday that he believed the Biden brand kept Burisma holds from going out of business.

“I think Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the brand attached to it,” Archer said. “That’s my, like, only [sic] honest opinion.”

During the interview with Carlson, Archer expounded on what the Biden brand meant. “Obviously, the brand of Biden, you know, adds a lot of power when your dad’s vice president,” he said.

“It’s an abuse of soft power,” he added.

More than 20 pieces/instances of evidence directly show Joe Biden knew and participated in the family business, including but not limited to photos, texts, an audio recording, and IRS and former business partner whistleblower testimonies.

Some of the strongest allegations are:

Biden family Suspicious Activity Reports of w ire transfers

Texts

Emails

WhatsApp messages

Photos of Joe with Hunter’s business partners

Joe Biden’s voicemail to Hunter Biden

Five individuals referencing Joe Biden as the “big guy”

Two whistleblower testimonies

FBI FD-1023 form alleging recorded phone calls and texts between Biden and Burimsa executive

FBI informant alleging bribes

Video of Joe Biden bragging about firing the Ukrainian prosecutor

Hunter’s statements about giving half his income to his dad

Ex-White House Aide saying FBI ignored Joe Biden’s role in Ukraine business dealings

Millions flowing into Biden family bank accounts

Hunter Biden paying for Joe Biden’s expenses

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.