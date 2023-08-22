Poll: Most Republicans Trust Trump over Other Candidates to Handle Crime

Most Republican likely primary voters trust former President Donald Trump to handle the issue of crime rather than his GOP competitors, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

The survey asked respondents, “Which candidate do you trust most on the issue of crime and law enforcement?”

Most GOP likely voters, 51 percent, chose Trump, followed by ten percent who said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and seven percent who said anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswmay. All others listed saw three percent support or less. Notably, Trump’s figure increased among “very likely” voters, ticking up to 54 percent who trust him to handle the issue of crime the most.

Republican likely voters also credit “progressive criminal justice policies” for worsening crime throughout the country. Eight-one percent said it is at least somewhat likely that progressive policies led to the increase in crime. Of those, 66 percent said it is “very likely.”

Further, the survey found 83 percent of Republican likely voters at least somewhat supporting legislation that would allow the removal of woke prosecutors — action Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken in the Sunshine State.

The survey was taken August 19-21, 2023, among 818 likely Republican primary voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. It comes as crime continues to run rampant through Democrat-led cities such as Chicago, which saw 40 people shot over the weekend — seven fatally.

There was bloodshed in Democrat-run Philadelphia over the weekend as well, which saw multiple gunmen open fire, wounding eight and killing one at a block party. Victims were as young as 17.

Praying for everyone involved in last night’s alarming and tragic shooting. We know residents are frustrated with the violence that continues to plague our city, and our administration continues to do everything we can to stop the violence. https://t.co/3PpjH2e86t — Mayor Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) August 19, 2023

