Arizona Parents Protest Transgender Anti-Privacy Rules

Parents are reportedly promising to pull their children out of Arizona schools over pro-transgender policies that strip restroom privacy from girls and boys.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne says he has received a number of concerns from parents who are “outraged” over biological boys using restrooms that are intended for biological girls, according to a report by Fox 10 Phoenix.

Horne said he advises schools not to implement such policies, and to instead provide separate facilities open to either sex.

“I have been contacted by a number of parents who are outraged by the idea that biological boys can use restrooms, locker rooms and shower facilities meant for girls, and they are considering removing their daughters from schools that allow this,” he said. “In Arizona, they certainly have multiple school options from which to choose.”

In June, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) vetoed a Republican-backed bill that restricted the use of public school restrooms for students who identify as the opposite sex, claiming that it was an attack on transgender students and their freedoms.

The bill would have also required taxpayer-funded schools to establish other accommodations for students refusing to use a multi-occupancy restroom or changing area of their biological sex. The law would also have applied to sleeping quarters on school-sponsored overnight trips.

The concept of transgenderism has become a plague on society, especially among America’s youth. Meanwhile, schools continue to make moves that facilitate and further gender-bending ideologies in the minds of impressionable youths.

As Breitbart News recently reported, more than 1,000 school districts across the United States have policies openly stating that district personnel can or should keep students’ transgender status hidden from their parents.

Moreover, a recent study strongly suggests that social contagion is a factor in teenagers and young adults identifying as transgender.