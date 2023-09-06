Vice President Kamala Harris said she would be ready to take over the role of president if necessary.

“Joe Biden is going to be fine, so that is not going to come to fruition,” Harris told the Associated Press in Jakarta, Indonesia, replying to an interviwer’s question. “But let us also understand that every vice president — every vice president — understands that when they take the oath they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president.”

“I’m no different,” she added.

Harris claimed that Biden, 82, is “smart” and able to understand “complex” issues. He is able to deliver, she added, noting the administration’s record.

“I see him every day,” Harris said about Biden. “A substantial amount of time we spend together is in the Oval Office, where I see how his ability to understand issues and weave through complex issues in a way that no one else can to make smart and important decisions on behalf of the American people have played out.”