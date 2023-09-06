Kevin McCarthy Touts Popular Fix for Democrats’ Migration ‘Disaster’

President Joe Biden’s mass-migration policy is creating a political “disaster” for blue-state Democrats, says the pro-establishment media outlet Axios.

“President Biden is stuck between growing calls to help the Democratic-controlled cities, the politics of the vulnerable issue, and what the administration views as legal handcuffs prohibiting much action,” Axios reported September 5.

The article was headlined, “Blue state migrant crisis sparks political disaster for Biden.”

Republican leaders are touting their immigration reform bill as they try to boost voter support in New York.

“While New York Democrats complain that it’s unfair for Biden’s open-border crisis to be New York’s problem, they’ve taken no action to actually solve the crisis,” said a September 5 statement from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). He continued:

Every single congressional Democrat voted against H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act. If enacted into law, this border security bill would immediately restart construction on the wall and hire more border patrol agents to stop the flow that has created the crisis throughout the country. Instead, Mayor Adams is begging the Democrat Governor of New York to take people from NYC and bus them into the suburban and rural counties that surround the city. … Mayor Adams is right: “New York City deserves better.” It’s time for New York’s very own Senator Schumer and his Senate Democrats to pass the Secure the Border Act to end this Biden-created crisis.

The GOP has the political advantage because Biden’s migrant inflow is spiking public opposition to the Democrats’ pro-migration policies. The fight over immigration will be an important part of the fall budget negotiations.

A majority of political independents in New York say international migration has been a burden to the state over the last 20 years, according to an August poll by the New York Times and Siena College.

Fifty-one percent of independent voters and 67 percent of Republican voters said immigration was a burden when they were asked, “Looking back over the past 20 years or so, do you think that [legal and illegal] migrants resettling in New York has been more of a benefit or more of a burden to the state?”

But, Republican leaders are also equivocating by ignoring the huge economic and pocketbook damage from legal as well as illegal migration, such as dramatic spikes in housing costs.

Instead, GOP leaders paper over that problem by claiming that legal immigration is good while illegal immigration is bad — even though both inflows push down wages, push up housing costs, and displace Americans from jobs.

An August 28 letter by seven New York Republicans to New York Democrats pushed this legal good/illegal bad strategy:

To help get to the root of the problem, we urge you to immediately rescind all sanctuary city policies and actively work with all levels of law enforcement to enforce America’s immigration laws. … We are also a nation of immigrants– one that believes fiercely in the American Dream. Legal immigration is a part of the American fabric. In fact, many of the undersigned’s recent ancestors came to this country in the early 20th century and worked difficult blue collar jobs which helped New York’s and America’s prosperity.

Meanwhile, Democrats also equivocate and try to stay on all sides of the issue.

For example, New York Mayor Eric Adams held a pro-migration rally on August 31, and reassured progressives that he supports migration:

And all the naysayers, all the people who are pushing back, all the people who are fighting against this, go into your lineage. Go see when your parents or grandparents came here. Imagine people were saying to them, “There’s no place for you here.” That is wrong. And that is not who we are as a city and that’s not who we are as a country. And we won’t divide our city or country by the numerical number of people who want to rip us apart … Everyone is welcome here if they want to contribute to the society we have.

Adams also wants to reassure voters that the migrants are not relying on taxpayer-funded welfare by loudly demanding they get work permits that are barred by federal law:

We must expedite work visas. It’s just common sense. Thousands of jobs are available to be filled, to provide the services we need in the city, this state, in this country. And to have a new wave of individuals coming here to participate in the American dream says it all. This is who we are as the country. And no one knows that better than our labor community. I cannot thank labor enough for stepping up and adding their voice to this call.

New York has already spent $1.5 billion supporting at least 100,000 of Biden’s migrants and expects to spend $12 billion over the next three years.

The Democrats are also pressuring Congress for more federal money to minimize their local taxpayer burden of helping shelter and feed Biden’s migrants. In August, for example, Adams called on Biden to declare a federal state of emergency that would “allow federal funds to be allocated quickly to help address the urgent challenges we face” — even as he supports Biden’s investor-backed migration into New York’s cheap-labor economy.

Axios noted that White House deputies view the complaints from Democratic politicians in New York, New Jersey, and Mayland as “political posturing, not realistic solutions.”

McCarthy’s statement spotlighted the Democrats’ blame game:

New York’s Republican congressional delegation isn’t having any of Democrats’ finger-pointing. In a letter to Mayor Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Rep. Nick LaLota, Rep. Elise Stefanik, Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, Rep. Nick Langworthy, Rep. Andrew Garbarino, Rep. Claudia Tenney, and Rep. Mike Lawler said their constituents should not “incur the financial and public safety burden” caused by the policy decisions of New York City’s elected officials.

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because the population replacement allows elites and the establishment to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

In many speeches, border chief Alejandro Mayorkas says he is building a mass migration system to deliver workers to wealthy employers and investors and “equity” to poor foreigners. The nation’s border laws are subordinate to elite opinions about “the values of our country” Mayorkas claims.

Migration — and especially, labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters. A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.