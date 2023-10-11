L.A. Prosecutors Call Out Soros-Backed Gascón for Silence on Israel

Los Angeles County prosecutors called out District Attorney George Gascón on Wednesday for saying nothing about the recent Palestinian Hamas terror attacks, despite being vocal about a range of foreign policy issues having little to do with the county.

DA #GeorgeGascón has seldom missed a chance to insert himself into the news cycle. For the last 5 days, he has said nothing about the indiscriminate massacre of innocent civilians in #Israel @Israel #StandWithIsrael @ladaoffice

Read our statement:https://t.co/zzn1oiZtLn pic.twitter.com/y7NpuF1X26 — LAADDA (@LACountyADDA) October 11, 2023

In a press release, the Board of Association of Deputy District Attorneys — which is often at odds with Gascón over radical criminal justice “reform” policies — noted the glaring silence of their boss when it came to thousands of dead Israeli civilians:

For the last three years, District Attorney George Gascón has seldom missed a chance to insert himself into the news cycle. He has commented on the deaths of famous artists and politicians. He has shared his views on Supreme Court decisions. He has even opined on international conflicts in Ukraine and, just last month, in Armenia and Azerbaijan. But for the last five days, he has said nothing about the indiscriminate massacre of innocent civilians in Israel. And his silence has caused significant concern among his employees, especially those who are Jewish. As prosecutors, we are committed to seeking justice on behalf of victims. Israel’s dead were young and old. They were rich and poor. They were Jews. They were Mexican, British, Thai, Brazilian, Chinese, German, Nepali, French, Tanzanian, and, yes, American. They were sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers. Some were bedridden. Some were new to this world, just learning to crawl. They were raped, kidnapped, held hostage, and murdered. These victims deserve our compassion, not indifference. George Gascón’s silence in the face of this atrocious tragedy is disgraceful, insensitive, and cowardly. When he commented on the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh last month, Gascón wrote that he was “committed to standing up for human rights, speaking out against hate, and preventing such atrocities.” Where is that commitment or leadership today?

Gascón was elected in 2020 with the backing of the Black Lives Matter movement — which backed Hamas this week — and with the aid of millions of dollars in spending by left-wing billionaire George Soros, who also funds anti-Israel organizations.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.