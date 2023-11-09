Jewish Groups Plan Massive ‘March for Israel’ on National Mall on November 14

American Jews and supporters of Israel will descend on the National Mall on Tuesday, November 14, for a massive “March for Israel” to show solidarity with the Jewish state in its war against terror, and to stand up against rising antisemitism at home.

The march, which is drawing participants from all over the country, is being organized by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. Many local communities are sending buses.

The Times of Israel reported:

National Jewish organizations are calling on Jews from throughout the United States to travel to Washington, DC, on November 14 for a mass pro-Israel rally they hope will rival major Jewish demonstrations in 2002 and 1987 in size and impact. The March for Israel has three goals, according to Eric Fingerhut, CEO of Jewish Federations of North America, which is organizing the rally jointly with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. Participants will be demanding the return of the estimated 240 hostages Hamas terrorists abducted during its October 7 onslaught on Israel, Fingerhut said. They will also be calling for efforts to combat antisemitism, which has spiked worldwide since the attack. And they will be demonstrating their support for the unabashed backing Israel has so far received from both parties in Congress and the Biden administration.

A similar march in 2002 supported Israel in the midst of the second intifada, and one in 1987 supported Soviet Jews in their effort to leave the USSR for Israel, the U.S., and elsewhere.

The march will take place on the National Mall from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on November 14. Gates are expected to open at 10:00 a.m. It is unclear whether there will be counter-demonstrations.

Breitbart News has learned that some conservative and Tea Party groups will be holding solidarity rallies around the country.

