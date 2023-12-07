The National Archives will reportedly divulge 62,000 requested records to the House impeachment inquiry, including documents pertaining to President Joe Biden’s alias emails.

The trove of records could provide House investigators with additional evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement in the family business. The evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement includes but is not limited to:

Photos of Joe with Hunter’s business partners Joe Biden’s voicemail to Hunter Five individuals referencing Joe Biden as the “big guy” Two whistleblower testimonies FBI FD-1023 form alleging recorded phone calls and texts between Biden and a Burisma executive Video of Joe Biden bragging about firing the Ukrainian prosecutor Hunter’s statements about giving half his income to his dad Joe Biden receiving money from James Biden and Hunter Biden Email aliases

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) expects to receive the archived records in the coming days, a source told Fox News on Wednesday.

“The Biden White House still has an ‘F’ in document production to the Oversight Committee,” Comer told Fox.

“Just today, President Biden lied again when confronted with information that he interacted with his family’s business associates,” Comer added. “The White House must comply with all of our requests for records from Joe Biden’s time as vice president and all other committee requests related to the impeachment inquiry.”

WATCH: “It’s Just a Bunch of Lies!” Biden Flees When Asked About Involvement with Family Business Deals

White House

Earlier this year, Comer requested the Archives provide any document or communication regarding Joe Biden’s four aliases: Robert Peters, Robin Ware, JRB Ware, and Auks. He also requested information on communications between Hunter Biden and business associates Eric Schwerin or Devon Archer.

House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of the president’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.