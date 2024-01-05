Exclusive — Jacob Chansley Treated ‘Relatively Well’ in Prison: ‘It’s Not Full of People That Love the Government’

Jacob Chansley, known as the “Q Anon Shaman,” told Breitbart News that he was treated “relatively well” in prison following his arrest for trespassing in the Capitol on January 6, 2021, quipping, “It’s not like federal prison is full of people that love the federal government.”

“I mean, it’s not like the guards, the COs [corrections officers] voted for [President Joe] Biden — and it’s not like federal prison is full of people that love the federal government,” Chansley told Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference in December in Phoenix, Arizona.

“So there was a lot of intrigue and curiosity from both the corrections officers and from the inmates,” he added. “I was treated relatively well in that regard.”

Chansley also explained that he had been “in solitary confinement for ten and a half months, and it was completely unnecessary.”

“When they transferred me to other institutions, they allowed me to be in general population,” he said. “So their excuse for keeping me in solitary confinement, like ‘COVID’ or ‘for my own safety,’ completely went out the window when I was transferred. So, clearly, that wasn’t it.”

“Otherwise, for the most part, I would say that my treatment in prison itself, like federal prison, was actually relatively fair. I was not targeted,” Chansley added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chansley reacted to the shocking news of leaked video footage showing a congressional staffer having anal sex with an unknown man on a table in the Senate hearing room, where senators often sit to ask questions during hearings.

“They made an example out of everybody in so many other instances, but they’re gonna just let that slide?” Chansley said before asking, “What’s up with that?”

