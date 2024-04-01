Donald Trump Jr. on Easter Egg Roll Delayed for Lighting, Thunder: ‘Has to Be a Sign from God!’

Donald Trump Jr.
Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg
Hannah Knudsen

Donald Trump Jr. is among those who remarked on the ominous weather conditions ahead of the White House Easter Egg Roll, causing a delay as he openly wondered if it is a sign from God.

The Easter Egg Roll was set to begin Monday morning at the White House, but it was delayed over an hour due to threatening weather conditions — namely, thunder and lightning.

According to the AP, “More than 40,000 people — 10,000 more than last year — were expected to participate in the event, attempting to coax hard-boiled eggs across the lawn to a finish line.”

However, some could not help but point to the irony of the situation given how Democrats treated Easter over the weekend, opting to make a bigger deal out of “Transgender Day of Visibility,” which President Biden proudly declared fell on Easter Sunday —  the day Christians celebrate the resurrection of their Savior Jesus, the Son of God.

“After this weekend blasphemy, this has to be a sign from God!” Donald Trump Jr. exclaimed:

Indeed, Biden and other Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), seemingly focused on the made-up “Transgender Day of Visibility” on Easter Sunday rather than the actual holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus, whose sacrifice made it possible for humanity to be reconciled back to God.

The seeming devaluing of Easter from the Biden administration and allies drew ire, as many asserted it was revealing of where far-leftists truly stand.

The proclamation from Biden also came as the White House banned religious-themed art from this year’s Easter egg art contest, barring any “any questionable content” which includes “religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements.”

