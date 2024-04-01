Donald Trump Jr. on Easter Egg Roll Delayed for Lighting, Thunder: ‘Has to Be a Sign from God!’

Donald Trump Jr. is among those who remarked on the ominous weather conditions ahead of the White House Easter Egg Roll, causing a delay as he openly wondered if it is a sign from God.

The Easter Egg Roll was set to begin Monday morning at the White House, but it was delayed over an hour due to threatening weather conditions — namely, thunder and lightning.

White House Easter Egg Roll still under a weather relay … this is before the lightning started this morning. Guests are being held in a nearby tent. 🐣 Estimated restart 9-9:30. pic.twitter.com/JW7E4YX9hj — Juliana Valencia (@NewsJValencia) April 1, 2024

According to the AP, “More than 40,000 people — 10,000 more than last year — were expected to participate in the event, attempting to coax hard-boiled eggs across the lawn to a finish line.”

However, some could not help but point to the irony of the situation given how Democrats treated Easter over the weekend, opting to make a bigger deal out of “Transgender Day of Visibility,” which President Biden proudly declared fell on Easter Sunday — the day Christians celebrate the resurrection of their Savior Jesus, the Son of God.

“After this weekend blasphemy, this has to be a sign from God!” Donald Trump Jr. exclaimed:

After this weekend blasphemy, this has to be a sign from God! Thunder and lightning delay the start of the White House's Easter egg roll https://t.co/uKntyJZ9kP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 1, 2024

Indeed, Biden and other Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), seemingly focused on the made-up “Transgender Day of Visibility” on Easter Sunday rather than the actual holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus, whose sacrifice made it possible for humanity to be reconciled back to God.

So they feared the LORD but also served their own gods, after the manner of the nations. — 2 Kings 17:33 pic.twitter.com/q4vnO9wDRu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 31, 2024

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate transgender and nonbinary Americans. Their courage has given countless others strength, but no one should have to be brave just to be themselves. We see you. We stand with you. We won’t stop fighting for you. pic.twitter.com/pVPLDolpjk — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 31, 2024

As transgender Americans continue to face hate and harassment, it is more important than ever to stand with the trans community. On Trans Day of Visibility and every day, let us reaffirm our commitment to uplifting trans people and ensuring a future free of discrimination. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2024

The seeming devaluing of Easter from the Biden administration and allies drew ire, as many asserted it was revealing of where far-leftists truly stand.

The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day”—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note. pic.twitter.com/ZCExyVkAVS — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 30, 2024

Even to honor a “Transgender Day of Visibility” is a war on Christianity. God made man and woman. https://t.co/nIikVrHkxi — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) March 30, 2024

The proclamation from Biden also came as the White House banned religious-themed art from this year’s Easter egg art contest, barring any “any questionable content” which includes “religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements.”