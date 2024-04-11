Former Obama Aide: Joe Biden Should Be in Prison

President Joe Biden should be “impeached and imprisoned” for pledging to direct funds to Bursima Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company that employed Hunter Biden, former White House stenographer Mike McCormick reported in a new book.

Joe Biden played a role in the family’s foreign influence-peddling “conspiracy” in Ukraine, Townhall’s Rachel Alexander reported based on excerpts of McCormick’s book, The Case to Impeach and Imprison Joe Biden:

McCormick became aware of the criminal nature of the activity after poring over the emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which allowed him to put it all together. “When I worked for him, I thought Joe was harmless — egotistical, buffoonish, and unpresidential, but harmless,” he said. “Now I think of him as an evil criminal who should be impeached and imprisoned.” McCormick served as Biden’s stenographer when he was vice president from 2011 to 2017, transcribing every speech and interview. He said he personally witnessed Biden negotiate the Burisma kickback scheme — U.S. funding to Ukrainian energy, primarily Burisma, in exchange for putting Hunter Biden on Burisma’s board of directors — on a trip to Poland in 2014. He came to a lot of conclusions that other reporters haven’t figured out, due to his unique position and intensive study of this issue.

Biden’s former national security aide, Jake Sullivan, is at the center of the scandal, according to McCormick, as Breitbart News recently reported. Sullivan, McCormick recalled, told reporters on April 21, 2014, on Air Force Two as an anonymous “senior administration official,” that the United States intended to help Ukraine’s natural gas industry.

Townhall’s Alexander reported the book’s excerpts:

McCormick said the “evidence of the crime” was right there in the briefing, “right when Sullivan declares that Joe’s U.S. taxpayer-supported energy assistance for all of Ukraine will be directed to ‘extract unconventional gas resources’ and support ‘energy efficiency.’” He pointed out how Sullivan cleverly altered the wording from “shale gas” to “unconventional gas resources” to disguise it. Burisma was only one of a handful of Ukrainian companies with a license for fracking at that time.

In 2015, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma.

That same year, Joe Biden approved an official statement about Hunter’s Burisma board position, emails retrieved by America First Legal from the National Archives show. “VP signed off on this — will give this quote to reporters in my name shortly,” then Vice-President Joe Biden’s communications director Kate Bedingfield told Hunter’s business partner, Eric Schwerin. An additional trove of emails revealed Bedingfield reassured Schwerin in 2015 that a damaging story from Bloomberg reporter Margaret Talev about the family’s business dealings in Ukraine would be quashed unless “editors hold a gun to her head.”

In 2017, Hunter’s salary was cut in half when Joe Biden left the White House as then-vice president, having visited Ukraine six times in seven years.

In 2023, McCormick told the New York Post that the FBI ignored his tips about the Biden scandal.

FLASHBACK — Joe Biden: Hunter Biden Email Story a ‘Smear Campaign’

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.