Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Dave McCormick criticized Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) for claiming he visits every county in the state each year.

During a press call on Friday, McCormick ripped his opponent for comments made during an interview on May 3 on the WCHE Morning Show in which Casey claimed he went “to every county every year.”

“There’s no question that sometimes there’s a great distance between-at least in terms of perception-between elected officials and folks that are making determinations about who their representatives are,” Casey said during the interview. “But the best way for me to deal with that is to stay engaged, to go to every county every year, basically, which is what I’ve done for years now.”

McCormick labeled this as being just “one of many lies” Casey has told.

“Bob Casey’s lying here,” McCormick said. “He hasn’t visited every county every year and this is one of many lies. He’s lied about lowering costs for Pennsylvanians. He was just recently caught on tape saying, ‘It’s impossible to bring these prices down,’ and yet there’s all sorts of examples of him saying that in 2022 that his support for the Inflation Reduction Act and the policies that he and President Biden were supporting were going to bring down prices.”

Another day, another Casey lie. pic.twitter.com/7lSH5zAZH0 — Team McCormick (@TeamMcCormickPA) May 16, 2024

A report from Broad and Liberty found that posts from Casey’s campaign page on X showed that the Pennsylvania senator had only visited 20 counties since January 2023. A further analysis of Casey’s political X account found that during this time period, the senator had visited 39 counties in the state.

Casey’s Facebook page and campaign website did not provide any additional travel schedules, according to the outlet.

“He’s lied about being an independent voice in Washington,” McCormick added during his press call. “In 2006, Casey said that the people of Pennsylvania expect and deserve someone who’s going to be independent, truly independent. And, of course, he now votes with Joe Biden 98 percent of the time.”

An Emerson College/the Hill poll published on April 30 found that McCormick was at 42 percent while Casey garnered 46 percent of support among 1,000 registered voters surveyed.

Casey has been criticized by Republicans as having lacked any substantial influence over the course of his almost three full terms in the Senate.

McCormick has previously expressed during an interview with Breitbart News Saturday that Casey has served as a “rubber stamp” for President Joe Biden’s agenda.

“Probably, in many ways most troubling at the moment is Bob Casey lied about the Iran Deal that he supported in 2015,” McCormick added. “He said the Iran Deal enhances the security of Israel and the region and of course, October 7th and all the Iranian proxies that Iran had supported had been the opposite of making Israel more secure.”

McCormick continued during the press call, “This lie about these county visits is a particularly, I think a particularly illuminating one because it’s a, he’s been in office for 18 years and here he is saying that he visits every county every year. It’s like the guy in the group, working on the group project that takes credit for the A that the group got. He hasn’t put in the work. To represent our commonwealth you need to represent all of Pennsylvania, Democrats, Republicans, independents, big cities, small towns, rural communities. You really need to be in every corner of Pennsylvania because it has a different perspective and a different set of challenges and Casey hasn’t shown the willingness to meet voters where they are.”