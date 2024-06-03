‘Gold Bars Bobby’ Menendez to File as Independent in Bid to Keep Senate Seat

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) will fight for a fourth term in the United States Senate as an independent as he faces federal corruption charges, the New Jersey Globe reports.

The longtime Democratic Party power from the Garden State will file today after gathering sufficient signatures to qualify for an independent run. The Globe has confirmed that Menendez has no campaign staff and is managing his own race, a stark development for the fallen pol.

The senator declined to run for reelection as a Democrat in March, and has been debating an independent run since then. He reportedly began circulating a petition to appear on the ballot as an independent in May.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, were each charged in September 2023 with three federal counts of allegedly accepting bribes from three New Jersey businessmen, violently shaking New Jersey political dynamics.

The couple allegedly used the senator’s power and influence to “protect and enrich” the businessmen and to “benefit the Arab Republic of Egypt,” according to the indictment in the New York Times.

Menendez was hit with additional allegations in January and is accused of accepting bribes from the Qatari royal family in exchange for speaking highly about Qatar. In exchange for his positive comments about Qatar, Menendez was allegedly given valuables like luxury wristwatches.

Authorities searching the couple’s New Jersey home reportedly found $600,000 in cash and gold bars hidden inside closets, in designer bags, and even in a pair of boots, among other hiding spots.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) emerged as the leading candidate to replace Menendez, although Menendez could serve as a spoiler by running as an independent in November. Four Republican candidates will appear on the ballot in the May 4 primary.

Menendez is in Lower Manhattan today for the twelfth day of his federal corruption trial. A friend reportedly will deliver his signatures to the state division of elections.

Four members of the Senate Democrat Caucus are independents: Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-NH), Angus King (I-ME), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), and Joe Manchin (I-WV). Sinema and Manchin are retiring at the end of this Congress, although Manchin switched his affiliation to independent on May 31, fueling speculation on his next move.

