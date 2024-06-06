Hunter Biden smoked crack “every 20 minutes or so” from 2017-2018, his ex-girlfriend testified in his gun trial Wednesday, the timeframe Hunter was hired for and managing some of the family’s most lucrative business deals with high level foreign actors.

The Biden family business was in full swing during 2017 and 2018, just after President Joe Biden left the vice presidency.

One of the biggest deals came when Biden’s family members accepted money from CEFC China Energy Co, an organization with close ties to the CCP.

The House Oversight Committee revealed in 2023 that CEFC controlled State Energy HK Limited, a company linked to $1.3 million collective payments to the Biden family members. Through the Biden family’s suspicious activity reports (SARs), the committee also discovered a Biden associate, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

Hunter, who is a lawyer, also earned a $1 million legal retainer in 2017 from the CEFC’s chairman, Ye Jianming. In addition, Hunter received a large diamond from Ye worth an estimated $80,000 in February 2017.

Biden family members and Biden business-linked entities received more than $15 million from individuals in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania, and China, according to the House impeachment inquiry. Much of the money from those deals came to the Biden business after Joe Biden left the presidency in 2017.

Mykola Zlochevsky, a former Ukrainian minister and founder of Burisma Holdings, allegedly paid Joe Biden and Hunter $5 million each in 2017, according to an FBI informant who Joe Biden’s DOJ later charged for lying to about the arrangement.

More details about some of the Biden family deals are here, here, here, here, and here.

Zoe Kestan, Hunter’s lover, met him at a gentleman’s club that she worked at in December 2017, she told the jury Wednesday as Breitbart News reported. While managing Bursima. pic.twitter.com/zIFHsZCXNh — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 5, 2024 “It was late at night” and Hunter asked for one final private dance, she said. He smoked something from an unusual pipe, she recalled. “I assumed it to be crack cocaine.”

The prosecution showed the jury an image of Kestan and Hunter during their relationship. “It’s a used crack pipe,” Kestan said of a pipe on a bathroom countertop in the image.

Kestan helped Hunter buy drugs, she testified. During a night in New York City’s Four Seasons, Kestan brought a drug dealer named Frankie up to the room, she said, according to CNN’s court reporters:



She also said she witnessed Biden clean out a crack pipe, using “chop sticks and disassembled pens.” Biden also asked her to get cash for him to buy drugs, she testified, using his mobile banking app to give her a code to use at the ATM. Kestan said that he told her that he also used this maneuver with dealers, so they could directly withdrawal cash from his bank account.

After the hotel stay of ten days, Kestan went to California but shortly returned to NYC. “He was very stressed out, and he was talking about attempting and trying to get sober,” she said.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.