Exclusive — John MacArthur: Joe Biden Presidency Is the Consequence of the Nation’s Choices

The Biden presidency is, in some ways, a consequence of the nation’s choices, John MacArthur, pastor of Grace Community Church in Los Angeles, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily on Tuesday.

MacArthur discussed the nation going down the wrong path, noting that when a society “turns to sexual immorality, homosexual immorality, and a reprobate mind, God gives them up.”

“There’s a sense in which God takes His hand of blessing off that society. When He gives them up, it means he gives them up to the consequences of their choices. If you follow that pattern, what you get is Joe Biden, who is the epitome of all those things that I just talked about,” he said, highlighting the fact that immorality is running “rampant in his [Biden’s] own family at an epic level” and in Biden’s own life.

“That’s part of it. And then advocating for homosexuality and then saying he supports all the transgender nonsense. He is what you get when you go down the Romans [chapter] one path because this is, in itself, is a kind of divine judgment,” he said.

“Is there a way back? There is a way back if we return to the Word of God, if we proclaim the Gospel, if people turn to Christ — you can’t change a culture any other way than to change hearts, change hearts from the inside out, and that’s where the church has to step in,” he continued.

“I have to say the church has miserably failed. The church has worked so hard to look and sound like what people outside the church want that it’s lost its impact,” he said, asking, “Where is the church confronting the culture?”

“Where is the church pointing out the sins that the Scripture makes so clear that bring about divine judgment? But the solution is not going to be Donald Trump,” he said, although he added that it is a “huge move in the right direction.”

“And, you know, I think if God allows that to happen, that Trump becomes president, you can say that the Lord has kind of put the brakes on a little bit, but the train is moving so fast down the direction of having been abandoned by God that unless there’s a huge spiritual turnaround, there’s no way to stop this,” he said, emphasizing that it falls to Christians to step it up.

“And that means that — obviously, we care about politics because we care about sin and righteousness, and we want to uphold righteousness — but Christian people also have to care a whole lot more about the Gospel. That alone can transform people’s hearts. We can be concerned about temporal things, like politics, but the reason we’re in this world is to proclaim the saving Gospel of Christ. The transformation that He brings can change a family and change a community and change a nation,” MacArthur added.

