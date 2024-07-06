Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) suggested that President Joe Biden and his campaign were “toast” after losing support from the mainstream media following his debate performance.

During an interview on Fox News on Friday, Johnson explained that “any” Democrat official faces a “problem” when they “lose” support from the mainstream media, adding that the media covers up for the Democrats.

“Democrats have a real problem. Any Democrat has a real problem if you lose the media, and Biden lost the media overnight after that debate,” Johnson said. “It’s pretty difficult because Democrats can lie, they can enact policies that are disastrous to this country, but as long the media is on their side covering up for them, they can survive. The minute they lose the media, they really are toast.”

In the aftermath of Biden’s lackluster debate performance against former President Donald Trump, Democrats, donors, voters, and members of the media were sent into a state of panic and began questioning whether Biden would be able to serve another term as president.

While Democrats such as former President Barack Obama, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) have continued to support Biden and have chalked his debate performance up to a “bad debate,” others such as Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), and Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) have called for Biden to “step aside” and withdraw from the race.

“President Biden is president,” Johnson added. “He has the nomination, he has the votes. He’s going to be difficult to, again, replace if he wants to stay in there.”

During a rally in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday, Biden remained adamant that he was staying in the presidential race, telling the crowd he was “running” and that he was “going to win.”