Vermont senator and self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders vowed he would not attend “war criminal” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s upcoming congressional address as he slammed the Israeli leader and his “his right-wing, extremist government,” while comparing him to Hamas terrorist head Yahya Sinwar.

On Monday, Sanders announced he will not attend Netanyahu’s address to a joint meeting of Congress this Wednesday as he condemned the Israeli leader’s policies in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria (the West Bank).

“I agree with both the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nations independent commission that both Benjamin Netanyahu and Yahya Sinwar are war criminals,” Sanders said in his statement.

While accusing Hamas, under Sinwar’s leadership, of having “began this war with a horrific attack against Israel, which killed 1,200 innocent men, women, and children, and took over 240 captives,” Sanders went on to compare the brutal terror attacks with the Israeli determination to defend itself:

In response, Netanyahu and his right-wing, extremist government have waged total war against the Palestinian people, killing at least 39,000 Palestinians and injuring 89,000 — sixty percent of whom are women, children, or elderly people. Further, the Netanyahu war machine has made life unlivable in Gaza, destroying the housing stock, the physical infrastructure, and the health care system. Every university has been bombed, and 88 percent of all school buildings have been damaged. And now, because of the ongoing restrictions on humanitarian aid, some 495,000 people face catastrophic levels of food insecurity — in other words, they are starving.

Consequently, Sanders argued, Netanyahu “should not be welcomed into the United States Congress.”

“On the contrary, his policies in Gaza and the West Bank and his refusal to support a two-state solution should be roundly condemned,” he stated. “In my view, his right-wing, extremist government should not receive another nickel of U.S. taxpayer support to continue the inhumane destruction of Gaza.”

Sen. Sanders (I-VT) has openly criticized Israel’s military actions against Hamas following the group’s attack on Israel, a group recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S.

In a May interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, Sanders accused Israel of violating international law and argued against providing further U.S. foreign aid to the country.

When asked in an interview with CNN what exactly Israel should do to eliminate Hamas, Sanders has stated that it is “a difficult issue” and that Israel cannot “destroy the entire people” in Gaza.

Last month, Sanders vowed he would “not attend” a speech given by Netanyahu after Republican and Democrat lawmakers invited the Israeli Premier to speak before a “Joint Meeting of Congress.”

In June, congressional leaders invited Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress. His visit coincides with frequent criticism of Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza.

The Israeli leader landed in the United States on Monday, with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both absent to greet him upon arrival.

Netanyahu’s arrival comes ahead of his speech before Congress on Wednesday.