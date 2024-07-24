Exclusive—Alfredo Ortiz: In Policy Terms, Biden’s Resignation Changes Nothing

Democrats and their media scribes are busy celebrating Joe Biden’s resignation and Kamala Harris’s ascension to the top of the Democratic Party ticket.

But in reality, this maneuver changes nothing for ordinary Americans suffering from today’s cost-of-living crisis, hollowed-out Main Streets, and surge in crime and public disorder. These problems would be exacerbated by whatever Democrat occupies the top spot on the ticket.

The real problem is bad Democratic policies, not the person on the presidential ballot. Spin the wheel of Democrat replacements, and you’ll get the same policy prescriptions wherever you land.

All Democrats believe in continuing inflationary reckless government spending. All Democrats believe in overregulation that prevents small business creation and expansion. And all Democrats support massive tax hikes, including ending the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which gives small businesses tax breaks many need to be profitable in today’s economy.

There’s no prominent Democrat whose agenda isn’t tax-spend-and-regulate.

Kamala Harris, a San Francisco Democrat, is Exhibit A. As California’s attorney general, she presided over the liberal destruction of that once-great state. As a senator from California, she had an even more liberal voting record than Bernie Sanders. She supports guaranteed basic income, single-payer healthcare, oil and gas drilling bans, and defunding the police.

As vice president, she is responsible for casting the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, a $2 trillion spending blowout that did exactly the opposite of what it intended. She was put in charge of the border, and we all know how that turned out. She is just as responsible for the administration’s failed agenda as Biden.

Like all her Democrat colleagues, she wants to grow the size and scope of the government at the expense of small businesses and ordinary Americans.

She regularly strings together meaningless liberal word-salads. More than 90 percent of her vice president staff have quit on her. Her 2019 Democrat Party nomination campaign flamed out with no grassroots support. And she repeatedly lied to the American people about the true state of Biden’s mental decline. How can anyone trust her after that?

Yet instead of calling out these flaws, the press is treating her as a savior, with fawning profiles and puff pieces about her Howard University sweatsuit and liking anchovies on her pizza.

The voters will hold her accountable. Harris is even more unfavorable than Biden, with a mere 38 percent favorability rating. An NBC News poll found Harris is the most unpopular vice president in the history of its survey. No amount of press spin will change that, especially as the media spent the last of its credibility covering for Biden.

Americans are struggling to make ends meet. The last thing we need right now is a California liberal. But in terms of policy positions, the whole Democratic party is California liberals now.

Alfredo Ortiz is CEO of Job Creators Network, author of “The Real Race Revolutionaries,” and co-host of the Main Street Matters podcast.