Kamala Harris Leads Donald Trump by 4 Points in New Hampshire

Vice President Kamala Harris is leading former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire, according to an Emerson College Polling/WHDH survey released Wednesday.

The survey shows Harris leading Trump in the Granite State by four percentage points — 50 percent to Trump’s 46 percent support. Another four percent remain undecided.

When undecideds are asked to choose a side, four percentage points still separate them, but Harris’s support jumps to 52 percent and Trump’s jumps to 48 percent support.

In a matchup including third party candidates — including independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Green Party candidate Jill Stein, and independent candidate Cornel West — Harris leads with 48 percent support. Trump comes in seven points behind with 41 percent support, followed by six percent for Kennedy, one percent for Stein, and less than one percent for West. Another four percent remain undecided.

Overall, the survey found Harris performing better than President Joe Biden in the Granite State.

“Harris has improved upon Biden’s November 2023 polling performance against Trump by three points, 47% to 50%, and Trump’s support similarly increased by four, 42% to 46%,” executive director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball said.

Further, Harris has an 11-point lead among independents.

The survey also looked at some of the most important issues facing New Hampshire voters, and the top two were housing affordability (30 percent) and the economy (30 percent). No other issue came close, as ten percent said “threats to democracy,” followed by seven percent who said immigration, five percent who said education, five percent who said healthcare, four percent who said abortion access, three percent who said crime, and one percent who said foreign policy.

The survey was taken July 26-28, among 1,000 registered voters, and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

A New Hampshire Journal/Praecones Analytica poll found Trump edging out Harris in New Hampshire by a single percentage point on July 21, although the trend — of Harris performing better against Trump than Biden in New Hampshire — remained consistent.

Meanwhile, several surveys show Trump leading Harris in key swing states across the country.