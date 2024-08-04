Third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) released a bizarre video on Sunday in which he admitted to dumping a dead bear cub in New York City’s Central Park and staging it to look like it had been hit by a cyclist.

Kennedy released the video on X to stay ahead of an upcoming piece in the New Yorker about the incident. As noted by the San Francisco Chronicle, the female black bear was “discovered in bushes and partially covered by a bicycle in October 2014, prompting an investigation into the circumstances that never revealed answers, at least publicly, until Sunday.”

In the video, Kennedy spoke with Roseanne Barr about dumping the bear, saying he scooped the animal up after witnessing a woman hit it with her van. While laughing, Kennedy said he hoped to skin the bear and later eat it. However, as the hours passed, he ran out of time and devised a plan to abandon the bear in Central Park alongside an old bicycle he had in his van. At the time, the city had been dealing with an uptick in bicycle accidents.

“The next day, it was on every television station,” Kennedy told Barr. “Luckily, the story died down after a while.”

Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker… pic.twitter.com/G13taEGzba — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 4, 2024

The bizarre confession follows another bizarre story in which he was alleged to have eaten a barbecued dog. He denied it. Last month, Vanity Fair released a detailed profile on Kennedy, publishing explosive allegations about his personal and political life, chief among them being the claim he ate a dog while visiting South Korea. Per the report:

Last year Robert Kennedy Jr. texted a photograph to a friend. In the photo RFK Jr. was posing, alongside an unidentified woman, with the barbecued remains of what appears to be a dog. Kennedy told the person, who was traveling to Asia, that he might enjoy a restaurant in Korea that served dog on the menu, suggesting Kennedy had sampled dog. The photo was taken in 2010, according to the digital file’s metadata—the same year he was diagnosed with a dead tapeworm in his brain. (A veterinarian who examined the photograph says the carcass is a canine, pointing to the 13 pairs of ribs, which include the tell-tale “floating rib” found in dogs.)

The photo immediately went viral on social media, with many calling it a display of animal cruelty. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed the photo, saying it was actually of a barbecued goat in Patagonia.

“You know when your veterinary experts call a goat a dog, and your forensic experts say a photo taken in Patagonia was taken in Korea, that you’ve joined the ranks of supermarket tabloids,” the candidate wrote in a post tagging Vanity Fair on X. “Keep telling America that up is down if you want. I’ll keep talking about the fact that working families can’t afford houses or groceries because our last two presidents went on a $14 trillion debt joyride, paid for by hard-working Americans.”

“The DNC media’s garbage pail journalism may distract us from President [Joe] Biden’s cognitive deficits but it does little to elevate the national debate or reduce the price of groceries,” he added.

Hey @VanityFair, you know when your veterinary experts call a goat a dog, and your forensic experts say a photo taken in Patagonia was taken in Korea, that you’ve joined the ranks of supermarket tabloids. Keep telling America that up is down if you want. I’ll keep talking about… pic.twitter.com/SGX3QpoaRZ — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 2, 2024

Other parts of the Vanity Fair article alleged that RFK Jr. drove his first wife, Mary Richardson, to suicide and that he would send texts of women’s genitalia to his friends, who questioned if the photos were consensual. In another allegation, Eliza Cooney, a former part-time babysitter for his children, claimed that he sexually harassed and groped her on several occasions.

