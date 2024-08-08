Poll: Majority of Americans Oppose Unconditional Aid to Ukraine, Say Ukraine Cannot Win War

A survey released on Thursday found that a majority of Americans oppose unconditional aid to Ukraine and believe that the country cannot defeat Russia.

Defense Priorities, a noninterventionist think tank, commissioned YouGov to poll Americans about the Ukraine-Russia war, escalating tensions between China and Taiwan, and Israel’s conflict with its neighbors.

The survey found that 80 percent of respondents believe that American should either make aid to Ukraine conditional (45 percent), reduce aid to Ukraine (14 percent), or should not send any aid to Ukraine (21 percent).

Fifty-two percent of respondents said that they do not believe that Ukraine can win the war against Russia, while 48 percent believe that result is still possible.

Forty-two percent of Americans said that they believe the over-three-year conflict will end with a negotiated ceasefire, 26 percent said that there would be ongoing trench warfare that may stall or slow down, 13 percent said that the Russia military will collapse, 12 percent said that the Ukrainian military would collapse, and seven percent had another response.

Sixty-one percent of respondents said that America does not have a strategy for the Ukraine-Russia war, while 39 percent said that it does.

Although the Biden-Harris administration has yet to adopt a formal strategy towards the protracted Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Biden-Harris State Department told Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) that Ukraine’s victory is “necessary.”

Forty-six percent of respondents said that NATO countries should not send soldiers to Ukraine, as that could act as a “tripwire that leads to direct NATO-Russia conflict.”

A plurality of Americans, or 47 percent, agree that the U.S. should not allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American-provided arms as “it could escalate the war and lead to direct NATO-Russian conflict.”

Defense Priorities commissioned YouGov to conduct the survey, which polled 1,176 American adults.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in early August that the foreign policy vision espoused by former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Trump’s running mate, is “nonsense.”

