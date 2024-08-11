Veteran Who Replaced Tim Walz Describes Him as ‘Traitor,’ ‘Military Imposter’

Retired Command Sergeant Major Thomas Behrends described Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, as a “traitor” and “military imposter.”

In a Facebook post, Behrends, who replaced Walz after he retired from the Minnesota National Guard, questioned how “deep the disgusting and despicable pit” of Walz’s lies and deceit went.

Behrends’ Facebook post also showed a photo of Walz dressed in a military uniform, as “a picture of who he thinks he is,” while another photo appeared to show Walz dressed in a drag queen outfit, which was described as being a photo of who Walz “really is.”

“Traitor, Deserter, Military Imposter, Kamelaeon Party Leader Tim Walz had been drug out of his outhouse and into the light, so we the American people can conduct an archeological dig of what lies below,” Behrends wrote. “As we descend into the depths of lies and deceit, who knows how deep the disgusting and despicable pit goes? I’m guessing that we will be digging for many moons, and when we think we have hit bottom, we will pop out in China.”

In an interview with the New York Post, Behrends criticized Walz for leaving the military prior to his until being deployed to Iraq.

“He had the opportunity to serve his country, and said ‘Screw you’ to the United States,” Behrends told the outlet. “That’s not who I would pick to run for vice president.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, an archived press release from then-Congressional candidate Walz’s campaign in 2005, showed that Walz was aware that the “National Guard Public Affairs Office” had “announced a possible mobilization of roughly 2,000 troops from the Minnesota National Guard”:

On Thursday, March 17 the National Guard Public Affairs Office announced a possible partial mobilization of roughly 2,000 troops from the Minnesota National Guard. First District congressional candidate Tim Walz currently hold the rank of Command Sergeant Major in the 1-125th Battalion, which is based in New Ulm and largely composed of men and women from southern Minnesota. The announcement from the National Guard PAO specified that all or a portion of Walz’s battalion could be mobilized to serve in Iraq within the next two years. Walz, who teaches Global Geography at Mankato West High School, has been an active member of the National Guard since 1981. He has been previously deployed during his 23 years in the National Guard, including an eight month deployment during Operation Enduring Freedom. When ased about his possible deployment to Iraq Walz said, “I do not yet know if my artillery unit will be part of this mobilization and I am unable to comment further on specifics of the deployment.” Although his tour of duty in Iraq might coincide with his campaign for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional seat, Walz is determined to stay in the race. “As Command Sergeant Major I have a responsibility not only to ready my battalion for Iraq, but also to serve if called on. I am dedicated to serving my country to the best of my ability, whether that is in Washington DC or in Iraq.” “I don’t want to speculate on what shape my campaign will take if I am deployed, but I have no plans to drop out of the race. I am fortunate to have a strong group of enthusiastic supporters and a very dedicated and intelligent wife. Both will be a major part of my campaign, whether I am in Minnesota or Iraq.” If called to duty, Walz would leave behind his wife Gwen and four year old daughter, Hope.

Walz went on to leave the military, while his unit ended up being deployed to Iraq.

The Minnesota governor has also faced criticism and accusations of “stolen valor” after his biography on his website implied that he had retired at the rank of an E-9, or command sergeant major.

As Breitbart News reported:

Walz served in the Minnesota Army National Guard and retired at the rank of master sergeant, or an E-8. However, on his official website bio, he lists a higher rank that he served at for a short period that ultimately was rescinded, as he did not complete all the requirements to serve at that rank. However, his bio implies that he retired at the rank of command sergeant major, or an E-9.

The Harris campaign later removed the reference to Walz being a “retired command sergeant major,” from his biography and updated it to note that Walz had “once served at the command sergeant major rank,” according to Politico.

Behrends, and Paul Herr, another retired Army Command Sergeant Major wrote a letter in November 2018 in the West Central Tribune, noting that Walz had “embellished and selectively omitted facts and circumstances of his military career for years.”

“On September 17th, 2004 he was conditionally promoted to Command Sergeant Major,” the letter said. “The conditions had been outlined to him when he was counseled and he signed the Statement of Agreement and Certification. If the conditions are not met, the promotion is null and void, like it never happened.”