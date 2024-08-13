White House: Kamala Harris Is Totally ‘Aligned’ with Biden on Border Policies

Though Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign has yet to detail specific policy positions, the White House is clarifying that she is totally “aligned” with President Joe Biden — including his policies at the United States-Mexico border that have fomented record-breaking illegal immigration.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified numerous times during a briefing Monday that Harris is “aligned” with Biden on all policies and that “there’s not been any daylight” between the two.

“[Harris is] going to lay out her vision,” Jean-Pierre said. “But, again, they’ve been aligned. You know? They’ve been aligned for the last three and a half years. There’s not been any daylight.”

When Fox News’s Peter Doocy questioned the policy alliance between Biden and Harris, Jean-Pierre again said the two are completely aligned, specifically on border policies.

“And how long have you guys known that Vice President Harris does not think President Biden is doing a good job at the border?” Doocy said, suggesting that Harris’s calling for an increase in Border Patrol agents implies a policy divide between Biden and Harris.

“There’s no daylight here. I’m not understanding the question because there’s no daylight,” Jean-Pierre said. “The president believes that as well, and he’s worked towards doing that.”

The remarks are significant as the Harris presidential campaign has been vague about her policy initiatives, frequently refusing to do interviews about her policy goals and positions.

Jean-Pierre’s comments, though, shed light on Harris’s support for Biden’s border agenda, which House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) outlined in February in a detailed list of actions that have ultimately led to the largest waves of illegal immigration at the southern border in American history.

As of June, Biden and Harris have overseen nearly ten million illegal border crossings, including over eight million at the U.S.-Mexico border alone. Most alarmingly, the majority of illegal aliens arriving at United States borders are now released into the nation’s interior and have a more than 99 percent chance of getting to stay in the United States.

Last week, Harris told a crowd in Arizona that she would sign an amnesty for the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens if elected, ensuring they can ultimately secure naturalized American citizenship.

