JD Vance: Closest Tim Walz Has Ever Come to Combat Is When He Let Minneapolis Burn

Republican vice presidential nominee and Marine veteran Sen. JD Vance (OH) mocked Democrat vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (MN) for his numerous lies about his military service, saying the closest the governor has ever come to combat is when he let his state burn during the George Floyd riots.

“It occurred to me: The closest Tim Walz has ever come to combat — even though he says he carried a weapon in war — the closest Tim Walz has ever come to combat is when he let rioters burn Minneapolis to the ground,” Vance said during a campaign stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

Walz, in 2018, falsely claimed he carried weapons “in war” in a video clip that the Harris-Walz campaign circulated. The campaign later admitted he “misspoke” since he has never been in combat or deployed to a war zone.

Walz has also suggested he deployed to Afghanistan by calling himself an Operation Enduring Freedom veteran and not correcting people when they erroneously said he deployed there.

Walz further falsely claimed he was a retired command sergeant major, or E-9, when he really retired as a master sergeant, an E-8. He has not addressed allegations from veterans who served with him who say he retired from the Minnesota National Guard to avoid a deployment to Iraq.

Vance, an Iraq War veteran, hammered Walz on his lies.

“Before the end of the campaign, Tim Walz is going to be talking about how he was carrying an M-16 through the jungles of Vietnam. This guy, everything that comes out of his mouth about his military service is at least 25 percent a lie,” he said.

