Vice President Kamala Harris failed in her role as vice president, Ron Klain, President Joe Biden’s former chief of staff, admitted Sunday.

Under Harris’s watch as vice president, million of migrants flowed into the nation, inflation soared under massive spending, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal.

Harris was reportedly the last person to speak with Biden before the administration began the Afghanistan retreat, and was the key member of the administration’s plan to fix migration and inflation.

“We were all united behind the idea she should be successful. We just didn’t find the path to do it,” Klain acknowledged to the New York Times. “I think it’s a question of loyalty and dedication and focus on the mission.”

Klain, who reportedly lost 15 pounds after leaving his position for a cushy law job in the private sector, was Biden’s right-hand man throughout his career and even helped Biden prep for his recent debate debacle. He left the president’s side after Republicans gained subpoena power in the House.

Jeffrey Zients, Biden’s current chief if staff, who was co-chair of the Biden-Harris transition team, said Harris was deeply involved in the administration’s failures.

“When I started running the transition, the president’s first directive to me was the vice president must be involved in every decision that hits his desk, from start to finish,” he said.

Some Democrats attributed Harris’s failures to just being new to the job of vice president.

“She had a learning curve as vice president like Joe Biden had a learning curve as vice president,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), a Biden ally, said, excusing Harris. “They didn’t give her time to learn or room to grow. … That was the problem.”

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said he predicted Harris’s failures, especially on stopping the flow of migrants across the southern border. “I don’t want to say I told you so, but it did happen the way I said it would happen,” he added.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.