Vice President Kamala Harris changed her accent yet again just hours apart while delivering similar lines in her campaign speech, taking on a more urban accent in Detroit and reverting to a plainer accent while stumping in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, raising more questions about her authenticity — or lack thereof.

Harris made headlines on Monday after ignoring reporters by wearing earbuds on her way to deliver remarks in Detroit, Michigan. But that moment was quickly overshadowed by her voice taking on an urban accent during her remarks.

Harris said, “You betta thank a union member for sick leave! You betta thank a union member for paid leave! You betta thank a union member for vacation time!” Another clip shows Harris laying it on thick, pointing to an individual in the audience and saying, “Let’s just get through the next 64 days” with a giggle.

“I have lived in MI for 35 years and I can confirm no one talks like that. Her accent is as fake as her candidacy,” one X user said.

Then, just hours later, Harris delivered similar lines in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but they sounded remarkably different stripped of her urban accent.

“Thank unions for sick leave. Thank unions for paid family leave. Thank unions for your vacation time,” she said.

Another clip shows the changes in the way Harris pronounced, “64 days,” and again, it is quite a night-and-day difference.

“Symptoms of Kamala’s of Sudden Onset Urban Accent Syndrome seem to have dissipated,” one X user said.

“She’s pulling a Hillary and we all know how that turned out for her,” another remarked.

Indeed, twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is also famously known for conveniently changing her accent to suit her audience.

FLASHBACK:

This, however, is not new for Harris, either. Harris showcased a fake southern accent on the campaign trail in Georgia, and she has continued to do this in other parts of the country as well.