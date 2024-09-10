Left-wing Democrats Appear Tired of Kamala Taking Them for Granted

Self-described “progressives” appear to be tiring of Kamala Harris’s effort to downplay her left-wing policies, and are reminding her that they do not want to be taken for granted as she tries to portray herself as a “moderate” candidate.

While Harris told CNN last month, in her first and only media interview, that “my values have not changed,” Harris’s campaign has been telling the media that she no longer supports some of her most radical policies, such as canceling private health insurance, defunding the police, ending detention for illegal migrants, backing the “Green New Deal,” banning fracking, and other policies that are toxic to mainstream Americans but beloved by left-wing Democrats.

Some of these policies, including “taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained migrants,” are so radical that they even managed to shock CNN’s Erin Burnett when they were reported on air by Andrew Kaczynski.

The campaign, understandably, has been trying to bury Harris’s record without explaining how, when, or why she changed her mind. (Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said plainly last weekend that she was changing her policies to win the election.)

But “progressives” are tired of being told to ignore the change and trust the party leadership.

In a lead op-ed at The New Republic, Alex Shephard — noting that Harris simply plagiarized President Joe Biden’s policies while proclaiming “A New Way Forward” — suggested Tuesday morning that the left has had enough: