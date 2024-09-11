Game On: First 2024 General Election Ballots Are in the Mail

The first general election ballots for the 2024 presidential race are on their way. Alabama officials begin mailing them to absentee voters on Wednesday with the Nov. 5 contest for the White House less than two months away.

AP reports North Carolina had been scheduled to start sending absentee ballots last Friday, but that was delayed after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. successfully sued to have his name removed from the ballot.

He has filed similar challenges in other presidential battleground states after he withdrew and endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump, as Breitbart News reported.

While the ballot milestone is relatively quiet and comes in a state that is not a political battleground, AP notes it is a sign of how quickly Election Day is looming in the wake of this summer’s party conventions and Tuesday’s first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump.

“We’re ready to go,” said Sharon Long, deputy clerk in the Jefferson County circuit clerk’s office.

Meanwhile the first in-person voting for the fall election will begin next week in a handful of states.

Justin Roebuck, the clerk in Ottawa County, Michigan, who was attending a conference for election workers in Detroit this week, told AP his office is ready once voting begins in that state.

“At this point in the cycle, it is one where we’re feeling, ‘Game on.’ We’re ready to do this. We’re ready to go,” he said. “We’ve done our best to educate our voters and communicate with confidence in that process.”