California May Offer Discounted Cellphone Service to Illegal Aliens

The sanctuary state of California may soon offer discounted cellphone service to low-income foreign nationals who do not have Social Security Numbers (SSNs), including illegal aliens.

A proposal before the California Public Utilities Commission would open up the state’s “LifeLine” program, which subsidizes phone bills for low-income Californians, to residents who do not have SSNs, including illegal aliens.

“… the California Universal LifeLine Telephone Service Program (California LifeLine) should extend eligibility to Californians without a Social Security Number (SSN). This decision establishes a process for Californians without an SSN to enroll in California LifeLine,” the proposal reads.

The move would come just after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) vetoed legislation that would have used state taxpayer money to help illegal aliens buy homes in California.

Last year, though, Newsom expanded state taxpayer-funded health insurance policies to illegal aliens residing in California — becoming the first state in the nation to do so. About 1.2 million illegal aliens are expected to eventually be using subsidized health insurance.

Today, about 4.7 million illegal aliens and their United States-born children reside in California.

