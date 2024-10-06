BUTLER, Pennsylvania — Former President Donald Trump made a triumphant return to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday where he was greeted by a massive crowd of supporters at the same site where he survived an assassination attempt less than three months ago.

After asking rallygoers what they would say if they could speak directly to Trump, many of them had just two words: “Thank you.”

Breitbart News spoke to several rally attendees, the first of whom were seen camping out Friday night near the entrance to the Butler Farm Show, vying to catch a spot close to the stage for Trump’s speech.

They mingled with one another, played music, held a barbeque, and told Breitbart News that many of them had met for the first time that evening.

“We got a whole MAGA party going on here,” one man told Breitbart News. “We’re among friends. I mean, I didn’t meet any of these guys before I pulled up, and we’re all out here having a great time.”

“Trump folks, it’s a party of love — love of country, love of their fellow Americans,” he continued. “I can tell you, speaking as a minority, because I’m gay, everyone here, Trump folks, are just some of the most accepting people you’ll ever meet.”

The man went on to say, “I feel as though President Trump has proven, through a record that he has to be proud of, that he can be our next commander-in-chief, and that he’s the one right for the role — what happened here in Butler before, I don’t think you can call that anything but divine intervention.”

When Breitbart News returned to the Butler Farm Show at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, a long line of rallygoers were already making their way into the fairgrounds. That line continued all morning and afternoon as supporters geared up for Trump’s triumphant return.

Rally attendees waiting in line for the event praised Trump for his boldness in returning to the exact site where he survived an assassination attempt after being struck in the ear with a bullet.

One rallygoer told Breitbart News, “It shows courage and resilience,” while another said, “It shows America how strong he is.”

“It’s a bold move,” a third stated. “It’s a power move, and that’s what we need right now in our leadership.”

“Him coming back right now is an absolutely power move,” another echoed. “It just shows his strength and his commitment to his country.”

“He’s not afraid, and that’s who we need,” another declared. “We don’t need somebody that’s going to hide in their basement or not take questions. He’s out there for for us, and he doesn’t have to do this. He is not afraid, and that’s what the leader of the free world should be.”

“Something like this is so monumental, especially for a guy who literally got shot in the same place, the amount of guts that takes,” another said. “And for a swarm of people to come back from gunfire in the last rally, it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”

A number of rallygoers also told Breitbart News that they, too, were returning to Butler after having experienced the ill-fated July 13 rally firsthand. Others also had tears in their eyes as they recalled the events that transpired on July 13.

Trump’s return rally to Butler was also a celebration of life for former fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was tragically killed on July 13 when shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks began firing bullets at the 45th president.

Rally attendees also mentioned Comperatore several times while speaking to Breitbart News throughout the day.

“We have to honor Corey. He gave his life, and he was an amazing man,” one rallygoer named Kyle told Breitbart News.

Another noted that Trump’s return rally is “to celebrate the life of Corey Comperatore.”

“That’s why we’re here, to support Corey Comperatore, his family, the people that were injured, and to be here for our president,” a third said.

Many in attendance also looked up and noticed that, unlike the July 13 rally, the infamous “sloped” rooftops — which then-Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle previously said were “outside the perimeter” of what needed to be secured — were manned with counter-snipers.

Watch Below:

As Breitbart News reported, on July 13, Crooks was laying prone with a rifle atop a roof about 130 yards from the 45th president when he began firing shots, resulting in Trump being hit in the ear with a bullet, as well as the death of Comperatore.

Rallygoers David Dutch and James Copenhaver were also severely injured as a result of the July 13 assassination attempt.

A spot in the bleachers behind the stage was reserved for Comperatore, where his firefighter gear and several memorial bouquets were placed.

While the “sloped” rooftops were manned with counter-snipers during the October 5 rally, many saw this move as “a little too late,” given that life had already been lost on July 13.

An enormous crowd ended up assembling on the fairgrounds for Trump’s return rally, which the campaign estimates brought in more than 105,000 people. Video footage of the October 5 event surfaced on social media, showcasing the massive crowd.

Watch Below:

Rallygoers also erupted in cheers upon seeing Trump Force One flying over the fairgrounds as the 45th president made his way to the event.

Watch Below:

Before Trump took the stage, his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) delivered remarks, telling rally attendees that the America First movement will not be intimidated.

“Now, 84 days ago, of course, on this very field, an assassin tried to fill our hearts with terror, but we’re here to say we can’t be intimidated. We cannot be stopped. We won’t be denied. We will make America great again, and we’re going to do it together,” Vance proclaimed to a thunderous applause.

Watch Below:

Upon taking the stage, Trump was joined by singer Lee Greenwood, who performed his hit 1984 song “God Bless The USA” live as the 45th president walked to his podium.

Watch Below:

“As I was saying…” President Trump declared once he took the podium, eliciting cheers from the large crowd of rally attendees.

At that moment, the now-famous chart showing illegal border crossings that was displayed at the July 13 rally — which Trump credits, in part, for saving his life that day, given that he turned his head to look at the chart the moment Crooks began firing, causing the wannabe presidential assassin to miss his shot — was displayed once again.

Watch Below:

“Over the past eight years, those who want to stop us from achieving this future have slandered me and impeached me, indicted me, tried to throw me off the ballot, and who knows, maybe even tried to kill me. But I’ve never stopped fighting for you, and I never will,” Trump told rally attendees.

“And in turn, you have always stood with me,” the 45th president added. “You have always stood with me, no matter what you saw, what was going on. You saw the hoaxes and the scams. You saw everything that went on.”

“We’re a great team,” Trump said. “I think we’re probably the best team ever in the history of our country. If you really think about it, we fought together. We have endured together. We have pushed onward together. And right here in Pennsylvania, we have bled together.”

Notably, bulletproof glass was seen in front of the podium — something now needed at Trump events, as the 45th president has recently survived two assassination attempts within the span of two months.

The assassination attempts come after unprecedented lawfare was waged against Trump, as well as years of violent rhetoric from Democrat politicians, the establishment media, and other members of the political left.

Trump also timed his speech so that at 6:11 p.m. — the very minute shots rang out in Butler exactly twelve weeks ago — he could ask for a moment of silence for Compertore.

That moment was then followed by opera singer Christopher Macchio performing a rendition of composer Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria” live on stage in honor of Compertore.

Watch Below:

Rallygoers listened in silence as Macchio sang “Ave Maria” on Saturday evening. On July 13, at that exact same time, they were instead listening to gunfire and chaos.

At another point during the rally, Trump paused his speech for six minutes to ensure that an attendee who needed medical attention was okay.

“You doing okay?” Trump asked after realizing that a rallygoer needed help. The 45th president then called for a doctor to assist the individual.

“Take your time, doctor, please. We got plenty of time,” Trump said. “We’ve got to protect our people. It’s alright, doctor, go ahead.”

Rallygoers then sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the six-minute pause.

Watch Below:

Trump was also joined by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who leapt in the air twice as he made his way to the podium — a moment that left viewers overjoyed, becoming an instant meme on X.

Musk, who was clad in a black “Make America Great Again” hat, then implored Trump supporters to vote, telling them, “This will be the last election” if they do not.

“This is a must-win situation. Must win,” Musk said. “So I have one ask for everyone in the audience, everyone who watches this video, everyone on the live stream. It’s this one request. It’s very important: Register to vote.”

“Text people now, now!” Musk proclaimed. “And then, make sure they actually do vote. If they don’t, this will be the last election. That’s my prediction. Nothing is more important.”

Musk closed his remarks, exclaiming, “Fight, fight fight! Vote, vote vote!”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.