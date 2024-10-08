Poll: Trump Leading Kamala Harris by Two Points in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in Arizona with a narrow lead of two points, according to a recent poll.

A poll, conducted by Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research for AARP between September 24 – October 1, found that in a two-way race between Trump and Harris, Trump received 50 percent of support from Arizona voters, while Harris received 48 percent.

In a race with other candidates, Trump received 49 percent of support, while Harris received 47 percent of support. The poll also found that Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein received one percent of support, while three percent of voters expressed that they were undecided.

The poll also found that among voters in Arizona between the ages of 50-64 years old, Trump held a 14-point lead over Harris

Harris held a four-point lead over Trump among voters in the state between the ages of 18-49 years old, according to the poll.

Voters 50 years old and older expressed that immigration and border security, the economy and jobs, inflation and rising prices, threats to democracy, and abortion and reproductive rights were important issues going into the presidential election, according to the poll.

Altogether, 40 percent of 50 and older voters expressed that immigration and border security were important, with 25 percent saying it was their first choice in determining their vote, while 15 percent said it was their second choice.

Twenty-six percent of voters 50 and older expressed that the economy and jobs were important, with 13 percent each listing it as their first and second choice in determining their vote.

Twenty-five percent of voters 50 and older expressed that inflation and the increase in prices were important, with 11 percent listing it as their first choice in deciding their vote, and 14 percent listing it as their second choice.

The poll also found that 23 percent of voters 50 years and older felt that threats to democracy were important, while 22 percent expressed that abortion and reproductive issues were important.

In the poll, it was also revealed that key issues for voters 50 years and older were Social Security, Medicare, and policies that would help seniors be able to live independently.

The results from the poll come after a Suffolk/USA Today poll from September found that Trump held a six-point lead over Harris in Arizona, earning 48 percent while Harris earned 42 percent.