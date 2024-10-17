Comedian Jiff Gaffigan, who emceed the Al Smith Dinner in New York City Thursday night, roasted Vice President Kamala Harris for not attending the event.

Harris is the first presidential candidate since Walter Mondale (D) in 1984 not to attend the Catholic charity dinner, which is a staple in presidential campaigns.

“This event has been referred to as the Catholic Met Gala,” Gaffigan said. “Twenty-two percent of Americans identify as Catholic. Catholics will be a key demographic in every battleground state. I’m sorry, why is Vice President Harris not here?”

Gaffigan’s joke first drew shock and then loud cheers and whistles from the audience before he followed up with another zinger, panning her for her media tour with friendly interviewers.

“This is a room full of Catholics and Jews in New York City. This is a layup for the Democratic nominee,” he joked. “I mean, in her defense, I mean, she did find time to appear on the View, Howard Stern, Colbert, and the longtime staple of campaigning, the Call Her Daddy podcast.”

He finally joked that he thought Harris did not show because she did not like him and asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who was sitting beside the podium, if he had poor breath.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, expressed dismay earlier Thursday regarding Harris’s absence.

“The Al Smith dinner is not red or blue. It’s red, white and blue. It’s all about patriotism, it’s all about the country, and it’s all about humor,” Dolan told the Good Newsroom, as Breitbart News noted.

He also told the outlet he is “obviously still disappointed because the vice president isn’t coming,” per the New York Post.