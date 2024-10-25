Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called on Vice President Kamala Harris to end her dangerous rhetorical attacks on Donald Trump following multiple attempts on his life.

Johnson and McConnell accuse Harris of “irresponsible rhetoric that endangers both American lives and institutions” in a rare joint statement.

The two Republican leaders accuse Harris and President Joe Biden of failing to live up to their “hollow” statements calling to cool the temperature after the first assassination attempt on Trump.

“This summer, after the first attempted assassination of a presidential candidate in more than a century, President Biden insisted that ‘we can’t allow this violence to be normalized.’ In September, after President Trump escaped yet another close call, Vice President Harris acknowledged that ‘we all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence,’” they wrote.

Yet Harris “has only fanned the flames beneath a boiling cauldron of political animus,” their statements read. “Her most recent and most reckless invocations of the darkest evil of the 20th century seem to dare it to boil over. The Vice President’s words more closely resemble those of President Trump’s second would-be assassin than her own earlier appeal to civility.”

Trump’s second would-be assassin issued what Johnson and McConnell called a “chilling call to arms” in a note written shortly before his capture that read, ‘It is up to you now to finish the job.’”

Harris has taken to calling Trump a “fascist” in the waning days of the campaign as Trump continues his steady surge in swing state polls.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.