Exclusive—Sen. Tommy Tuberville: It’s Morning in America

The four-year national nightmare that Americans have been forced to endure under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is finally over.

Since President Biden took office in 2021, Americans have been stuck in a perpetual downward spiral of unaffordable groceries, out-of-control crime, a wide-open border, woke indoctrination in schools, and endless wars.

On Tuesday, the American people decisively rejected the woke tyranny of this administration. A vast majority of voters instead chose to usher in an American Golden Age led by President Donald Trump. Americans woke up to a new morning in America. Brighter days of a more prosperous and secure America are on the horizon.

Democrats and the corporate media tried to sell Kamala Harris as the “change candidate.” But Americans are not stupid – they saw through her incoherent rambling and confused talking points about “growing up in a middle-class family” and being “unburdened by what has been.” Make no mistake, a Kamala Harris presidency would not just have been a continuation of the Joe Biden nightmare. It would have made things so much worse.

Despite Democrats’ best efforts to blame Kamala Harris’s crushing defeat on sexism and racism, nothing could be further from the truth. President Trump made massive gains among white suburban women, Hispanics, black men, and young Americans between the ages of 18-29 – all demographic groups that have leaned Democrat in recent years. President Trump is the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years. It’s hard to remember a time when Americans of all races and backgrounds have been more united behind a candidate.

As President Reagan said, “It’s morning again in America.” Nearly 40 years later, a new dawn has arrived. With control of the House and Senate, President Trump has not only an opportunity, but a mandate from the American people to implement his America First agenda. As a United States senator, I look forward to being a legislative sledgehammer for President Trump.

In the Senate, our first priority will be securing the border. There is no doubt that President Trump will undo much of the Biden-Harris damage with the stroke of the presidential pen. But Congress must pass legislation to ensure that a future Democrat president cannot simply reopen the border—allowing millions of illegals into our country again. We must be laser-focused on providing resources to build the wall, restore the Remain in Mexico policy, and facilitate mass deportations of those who entered our country in violation of the law.

Another top priority is going to be unleashing the American economy. During President Trump’s first term, inflation was almost non-existent, and unemployment for black, Hispanic, and Asian Americans hit record lows. On the campaign trail, President Trump promised to cut taxes for Americans from every background. Congress needs to reauthorize and expand the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and work with President Trump to cut red tape and enable small businesses to thrive.

We also need to secure our elections by passing the SAVE Act, which I was proud to introduce in the Senate with my friend, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT). Thanks to diligent work by Republican National Committee poll-watchers and lawyers, there was increased accountability this election cycle. But, thanks to the millions of illegal aliens Joe Biden and Kamala Harris allowed into our country, many Americans still rightfully have questions about the integrity of our elections. If we don’t have secure elections, we don’t have a country. We need to pass federal legislation to ensure that only American citizens can participate in our elections.

Moreover, we need to get woke transgender ideology out of our schools. Ever since I got to the Senate, this has been a top priority of mine. Title IX is one of the best things to ever come out of Congress – and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have destroyed it. We need to work with President Trump to restore Title IX to its intended purpose of ensuring that men and women have equal access to scholarships, opportunities, and competition. This shouldn’t be controversial. Men should not compete against women, and they certainly shouldn’t be sharing a locker room – period.

Finally, we need to end American involvement in endless wars and ensure the American military is the greatest fighting force in the world. Ever since Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the United States has been viewed as a joke around the world. As a result, Russia, China, and Iran have been on the move. I was glad to see Russia, Iran, and Hamas all announce they would seek peace within 24 hours of President Trump’s victory. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I look forward to passing a National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that is focused on strengthening our military and deterring our enemies, not on DEI training and pronoun policing.

With President Trump’s victory, the nightmare is finally over, and it’s morning in America. A majority of voters have spoken, and they want America restored to her greatness. President Trump’s 2024 campaign will go down as the greatest comeback in American political history. Under his leadership, America will, in fact, be great again. I look forward to working hand in hand with President Trump to usher in a new Golden Age for all Americans.

Tommy Tuberville is the U.S. senator from Alabama and a legendary college football coach.