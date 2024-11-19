Jose Antonio Ibarra, the illegal alien Tren de Aragua gang member on trial for Laken Riley’s murder, will not defend himself on the witness stand. His refusal to take the stand comes as surveillance footage shows him stalking the area where Riley was last seen and where her lifeless body was later found.

On Tuesday, the prosecution rested its case after showing damaging surveillance footage that revealed Ibarra covered in black clothing, including black gloves and a hood, stalking the area where Riley was last seen jogging on Feb. 22.

University of Georgia Police Department Sgt. Sophie Raboud told the jury that Ibarra could be seen in the area between 6:52 a.m. and 7:54 a.m. Ibarra paced around the area, carrying a cup in his hand, and continuously passing one particular door of the apartment complex nearby.

Around 9:05 a.m., Riley could be seen jogging in the area and entering a more wooded section where her body was later discovered by police. In the footage, Riley is wearing the exact clothing she was found in when her body was discovered by police.

According to an investigator, Riley was found with her jogging pants pulled halfway down her backside while her breasts were exposed and her sports bra, shirt, and jacket were wrapped around the upper part of her body.

On Feb. 22, Riley went for a morning jog in Athens around the University of Georgia (UGA) campus. Riley was an avid runner and was in nursing school.

When Riley did not return after her jog, her roommates went looking for her and then called the police. Riley’s body was discovered bludgeoned in a wooded area on the UGA campus. The following day, Ibarra was arrested and charged with Riley’s murder.

Ibarra’s roommate at the time testified at trial on Monday that the illegal alien went to sleep soon after returning to their apartment after allegedly brutally murdering Riley.

The roommate also testified that in September 2023, she and Ibarra requested a “humanitarian flight” to Athens at the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, New York City — a historic property that Mayor Eric Adams (D) converted into a migrant camp.

In November 2023, just a couple of months before Riley’s murder, Ibarra applied for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). On Dec. 9, 2023, Ibarra’s work permit application was approved.

In July 2023, before securing a work permit, Ibarra reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in New York City for a biometric appointment where he was fingerprinted. The results of those fingerprints show Ibarra had a prior criminal history.

On Sept. 14, 2023, Ibarra was arrested for acting in a manner that could injure a child. Despite the charge, Ibarra was not prosecuted, and the arrest was expunged.

Ibarra is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

