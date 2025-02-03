Trump to Speak with Trudeau as U.S.-Canada Tariff War Looms

President Donald Trump will speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday afternoon before the reciprocal 25 percent tariffs between the United States and Canada take effect on Tuesday.

In a Truth Social post, Trump revealed he spoke with Trudeau on Monday morning and would talk with him again later in the day:

Canada doesn’t even allow U.S. Banks to open or do business there. What’s that all about? Many such things, but it’s also a DRUG WAR, and hundreds of thousands of people have died in the U.S. from drugs pouring through the Borders of Mexico and Canada. Just spoke to Justin Trudeau. Will be speaking to him again at 3:00 P.M.

On Saturday, Trump signed 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico and a 10 percent tariff on goods from China. Canadian energy products are an exception to the otherwise sweeping orders, and they will instead face a ten percent tariff.

Trump is enforcing the tariffs by declaring a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) over the threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs entering the United States.

“Anybody that’s against Tariffs, including the Fake News Wall Street Journal, and Hedge Funds, is only against them because these people or entities are controlled by China, or other foreign or domestic companies,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday night.



“Anybody that loves and believes in the United States of America is in favor of Tariffs. They should have never ended, in favor of the Income Tax System, in 1913. The response to Tariffs has been FANTASTIC!” he added.

Trudeau responded with his tariffs hours after Trump signed his.

“Tonight, I am announcing Canada will be responding to the U.S. trade action with 25 percent tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods,” he said, adding it will affect “$30 billion worth of goods as of Tuesday.”

Trump’s order notably includes a retaliation clause, which gives him the authority to further raise tariffs in the event of retaliation, as Canada has done.

