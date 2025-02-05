Pam Bondi Sworn In as AG, Vows to ‘Restore Integrity’ to DOJ

Pam Bondi was sworn in as Attorney General on Wednesday by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and vowed to end the weaponization of justice and to restore integrity to the Justice Department.

“I will restore integrity to the Justice Department, and I will fight violent crime throughout this country and throughout this world and make America safe again,” Bondi said in the Oval Office next to President Donald Trump and Justice Thomas.

The Senate confirmed Bondi by a vote of 54-46, fulfilling President Donald Trump’s choice to run his Justice Department, with Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) joining Republicans.

Bondi, who served as Florida’s first female Attorney General and was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, has been a Trump supporter since the beginning of her political career. She served as defense lawyer for Trump in his first impeachment trial and as co-chair of Women for Trump during the 2020 election. Most recently she supported Trump in May at his New York business records trial.

“Pam was a career prosecutor for nearly 20 years, and was one of the toughest and smartest and best and most successful attorney generals in the history of Florida,” Trump said. “And I think, put it out this morning, I think she’s going to end up going down as the most successful, certainly one of the most successful attorney generals that this country has ever had.”

Trump told reporters that he expects Bondi will “restore honesty and integrity” to the DOJ and “end the weaponization of federal law enforcement.”

Read more about the DOJ’s weaponization of justice under the Biden administration.

Congressional Republicans have already asked Bondi to take immediate action. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer asked her to investigate and prosecute James Biden for allegedly making false statements to Congress, according to a letter obtained by Breitbart News.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.