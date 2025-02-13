Acting U.S. Attorney Steps Down After Trump DOJ Drops Eric Adams Case

Danielle Sassoon, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, resigned Thursday, just days after President Donald Trump’s Justice Department ordered her office to drop its case against New York Mayor Eric Adams, according to a report.

Sassoon’s resignation followed Emile Bove, the Justice Department’s associate deputy attorney general, directing the prosecutor to move to dismiss the bribery and wire fraud case against Adams.

A Justice Department memo said that the move to dismiss the case did not involve the reported strength of the case against the New York City mayor.

Bove said prosecutors should drop the case against Adams because it would inappropriately interfere with Adams’ ability to serve the people of New York and aid President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

The New York Post wrote:

He also argued allegations made without hard evidence that the case was brought against Adams due to his criticism of former President Joe Biden over the border crisis created the appearance of impropriety. Sassoon, a registered Republican and former clerk for conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, had previously shot down Adams’ claims that he was indicted for “any reason other than his crimes.”

“That claim disintegrated when discovery made clear that the investigation into Adams began more than a year earlier, based on concrete evidence that Adams had accepted illegal campaign contributions,” a recent filing that may indicate more charges against the Adams stated.

Adams has pled not guilty to an indictment charging him with facilitating the opening of the Turkish consulate in Manhattan for $123,000 worth of travel benefits, including discounted stays at the luxurious St. Istanbul Regis hotel’s “Bentley Suite,” named after the luxury automobile.

