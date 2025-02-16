Nolte: Desperate Dems Admit MAGA ‘Running Circles’ Around Them Online

The far-left Politico, a regime outlet that has been subsidized with millions of taxpayer dollars, is half-correct in its look at how Democrats (and their regime media allies like Politico) are being crushed online by MAGA.

And, hey, when you’re talking about a serial-lying welfare queen like Politico, “half-correct” should be seen as a compliment.

Politico’s lament and clarion call to its allies in the Democrat party comes down to this…

“[I]n the early days of Trump’s second term, [Democrats are] getting swamped. The rapid response account the DNC started in January is a fifth of the size of @RapidResponse47, the Trump White House’s account,” the Politico report explained. “Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, has almost a million followers. But Musk, who has posted hundreds of times over the last month, has more than 217 million followers,” the report added.

\

And now we get to my favorite part…

“Some Democratic groups, like MoveOn.Org and Human Rights Campaign, are posting far less on X — if not leaving the site completely for Bluesky,” admits Politico, “a left-leaning version of X with far fewer users and nowhere the same audience reach.”

Additionally…

“Conservative personalities hold five of the top 10 podcasts on Spotify, while for liberals, only the New York Times’ columnist Ezra Klein cracks that list.”

Okay, this is my favorite part:

[S]ome Democrats concede they are losing an asymmetrical battle with the president and his MAGA allies, where Trump and Musk have dominated online spaces over the last month. And there is no consensus among them about how to fix their rapid response problems or who’s to blame, these Democrats said.

“I don’t know how fixable that problem is right now,” one left-wing researcher told Politico.

As far as numbers, everything Politico reports is accurate. The welfare queens also admit that regime media outlets (CNN, NBC, PBS, ABC, etc.) are helpless against what’s happening online because that’s where a majority of swing voters now go to get their news. And if you are going to influence election outcomes and public opinion, you must hold the attention and trust of swing voters.

But Politico is guilty of two lies of omission, of ignoring two vitally important facts Politico cannot bring itself to admit to…

First off, Politico is cherry-picking when, for example, it compares the 1.8 million social media followers Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has to Ben Shapiro’s 9.4 million or Elon Musk’s 217 million.

Why not mention that former President Barry Obama, who is still very much involved in politics, has 131 million followers? Why not mention all the left-wing celebrity activists available to the Democrat party? Selena Gomez is number three in all the world with a combined social media following of almost 600 million. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are numbers nine and ten with 480 million and 450 million followers, respectively. Beyoncé is number 12 with 360 million. Katy Perry is number 14 with 350 million.

In overall social media power, Obama tops Musk by millions and Trump by tens of millions.

Then there’s the fact that online — and we are talking online here — the regime media still occupy seven of the top ten news sites. What’s more, let’s not forget that the Drudge Report has gone all in with The Resistance 2.0.

So, yeah, if you cherry-pick the numbers, Democrats look outnumbered, even though they have the entire legacy media, academia, the Deep State, and Hollywood on their side — all of which are powerhouses online.

My second point is the most important… Politico is correct that outlets such as MoveOn do not xweet very often. The same is also true about left-wing celebrities, who seem to have backed away from politics. The added fact that many leftists have scurried onto the leftist safe space of Bluesky is also true. But what Politico doesn’t want to point out is … why.

Why are these outlets and leftists speaking out on social media less frequently?

Why have so many so-called influencers chosen the insulated Bluesky bubble over the open arena of Xwitter?

The answer is deceptively simple and points to the political epoch Trump and his fearless team are in the process of delivering, and that’s this…

The left has lost the national political argument.

They have shut up and/or run away to Bluesky because, on a level-playing field like Xwitter, they cannot survive a challenge to their political opinions and positions. Xwitter is no longer a place that censors conservative thoughts and ideas. That means MAGA can challenge, question, and fire off facts just like everyone else. The left cannot survive an environment not rigged in their favor.

Everything has changed, and not just on Xwitter…

At long last, through decades of struggle and risk, social media, talk radio, podcasts, Fox News, and New Media outlets such as Breitbart News have finally-Finally-FINALLY! leveled the playing field of the debate that takes place in our electronic national town square.

Rabid leftists such as the New York Times no longer control the national conversation, common sense points of view can no longer be dismissed as unacceptable and racist, and important information is no longer bottlenecked by a handful of corrupt media elites.

This is why no one on the left ever thrived in the talk radio format. Leftism can only survive when thought is replaced with slogans, discussion is replaced with emotional blackmail, and facts are hidden. The talk radio format requires the host to survive challenges from callers and pass the bullshit test from listeners. That’s not possible when you’re defending a mix of fascism, totalitarianism, and proven failures.

Here’s a perfect example… Look at the replies to this Chuck Todd xweet, or this Sam Stein xweet…

For dozens of reasons that I have posted dozens of times…

…a record number of Americans have lost trust in the legacy media. And so, to get the facts and to hear out debates, they moved online. When that happened, the fascist left attempted to rig Facebook, Xwitter, YouTube, Google, etc., to aid and abet the left. But it wasn’t enough. Online, the truth still got through about the real-world results of everything that defines today’s Democrat party — illegal immigration, inflation, DEI, releasing violent criminals, radical environmentalism, and transsexuals. While this happened, Elon Musk freed Xwitter and Joe Rogan got red-pilled. Then Trump won his second term, and now the institutional left’s Censorship Industrial Complex and Federal Money Train are being systematically dismantled.

Why?

Because we won and continue to win the national discussion.

Why?

Because we are right and they are wrong, and enough people, including record numbers of racial minorities and young people, see that.

