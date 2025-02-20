WASHINGTON – Legendary golfer Tiger Woods joined President Donald Trump Thursday for a Black History Month celebration at the White House.

Woods, sporting the Presidential Medal of Freedom Trump awarded him during his first term, entered the East Room with the President as “Hail to the Chief” played.

Woods delivered a few remarks at the urging of the president and the crowd, who chanted “Tiger! Tiger!” repeatedly.

“It’s an honor to be here, and it’s an honor to be here with you, Mr. President,” Woods said, adding he was honored to be with those in attendance as well.

Woods boasts one of the most impressive resumes in PGA Tour history. He has 82 PGA tour wins under his belt and 12 international wins to go along with 31 finishes as a runner-up.

Trump gave Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest achievable civilian award in America, in May 2019 during a ceremony in the Rose Garden.

“Tiger, we are inspired by everything you have become and attained, the job you have done is incredible, your spectacular achievements on the golf course, your triumph over physical adversity, and your relentless will to win, win, win,” Trump said at the time.

Trump on Thursday also announced a number of America’s black icons whom he says will have statues in the newly announced National Garden of American Heroes, which Trump directed to be created in an executive order last month.

“We’ll honor hundreds of greatest Americans to ever live, including countless black Americans, icons,” he said.

“The Garden will predominately feature incredible women like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Billie Holliday, Aretha Franklin, and Coretta Scott King,” he said.

“We’re going to produce some of the most beautiful works of art in the form of a statue for men like Fredrick Douglas, Booker T. Washington, Jackie Robinson–what a great athlete that was–Martin Luther King Jr, Muhammad Ali….and the late Kobe Bryant. People love Kobe Bryant,” he went on to add.

Trump noted that several states “very badly” want to be the home of the eventual Garden.

Trump joked that they would “save Tiger Woods for another time.”