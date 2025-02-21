Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) supported a Democrat Senate bill that would replace the word “mother” with the word “inseminated person,” and replace the word “husband” with the word “spouse.”

Dan O’Donnell, the host of the Dan O’Donnell Show shared an excerpt of Senate Bill 45, Section 3106, which also replaces the words “man” and “wife” for “person.” The bill, introduced on Friday, is about “state finances and appropriations, constituting the executive budget act of the 2025 legislature,” according to WSAU News.

According to the Wisconsin State Legislature website, 2025 Senate Bill 45 was “Introduced by Joint Committee on Finance.”

“Democrat Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has introduced a bill that will change state law to replace the word ‘mother’ with ‘inseminated person,'” O’Donnell wrote in a post on X.

While states such as Massachusetts have introduced bills that have replaced the word “mother” for words like “person who gave birth,” President Donald Trump has made clear and has signed an executive order stating that “it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.”

“The thought of being labeled as ‘inseminated’ or ‘uninseminated’ by this creep makes my stomach???” former NCCA swimmer Riley Gaines wrote in a post on X.

“Nothing says, ‘I love you mom’ like celebrating ‘Inseminated Person’s’ Day!” Mark Trammell, the executive director and general counsel for the Center for American Liberty wrote in a post on X. “May 11th. Mark your calendars!”

“This is going to be a disaster for the greeting card industry,” David Marcus, a Fox News digital columnist wrote in a post.

“This should be in every advertisement for the conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate,” Jeremiah Poff, the Restoring America editor for the Washington Examiner wrote in a post.

“Republicans are never going to lose another election,” Alex Christy, a staff writer with the Media Research Center’s NewsBusters, wrote in a post.

As Breitbart News previously reported, in June 2021, the Biden administration released its “2022 fiscal year budget request” which used the term “birthing people” instead of the word “mothers.”