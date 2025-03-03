More are already approving of how President Donald Trump is handling key issues than former President Joe Biden handled them, a survey from Harvard-Harris reveals.

“Trump is outperforming Biden in perceptions of handling key issues, and has majority approval on immigration, reducing government costs and returning America to its values,” the survey stated, providing key examples.

For instance, most, 56 percent, approve of the way Trump is handling immigration, just one month into office. In January, Biden ended his term with just 34 percent approving of the way he was handling immigration.

Indeed, the Trump administration has continued to tout the progress, as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided updates throughout the first month on criminal illegal aliens taken off the street already.

“Every day, Americans are safer because of the violent criminals that President Trump’s administration is removing from our communities,” she said just nine days after Trump took office, highlighting the arrest of criminals convicted of sexual abuse of minors and more:

On January 23rd, ICE New York arrested a Turkish national for entry without inspection who is a known or suspected terrorist. On January 23rd, ICE San Francisco arrested a citizen of Mexico unlawfully present in the United States who has been convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child aged 14 years or younger. ICE Saint Paul has arrested a citizen of Honduras who was convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. ICE Buffalo arrested a citizen of Ecuador who has been convicted of rape. ICE Boston arrested a citizen of the Dominican Republic who has a criminal conviction for second-degree murder. This criminal was convicted of murder for beating his pregnant wife to death in front of her five-year-old son. And ICE Saint Paul also arrested a citizen of Mexico who was convicted of possessing pornographic material of a minor on a work computer.

But the higher approval does not end there.

According to the survey, 49 percent approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, whereas Biden ended with 37 percent approval. Forty-eight approve of his handling of foreign affairs, while Biden ended on 38 percent approval. Another 49 percent approve of Trump’s handling of administering the government, while 40 percent approved of Biden. Additionally, 45 percent approve of Trump’s handling of inflation, while 34 percent approved of Biden’s.

Further, 53 percent approve of Trump’s efforts to reduce the cost of government, and 53 percent approve of Trump’s emphasis on “returning America to its values.”

The survey was taken February 19 -20, 2025, among 2,443 registered voters.