Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) claimed that President Donald Trump’s policies do not help Americans get ahead and asserted that Ronald Reagan is “rolling in his grave,” making these claims during her rebuttal following Trump’s address to the nation.

Slotkin delivered the Democrat Party’s response to Trump’s speech, where he proudly announced that “America is back.” Yet she denied this, attempting to use fear to convince Americans that Trump’s policies will not help them.

“Look, the President talked a big game on the economy, but it’s always important to read the fine print. So do his plans actually help Americans get ahead? Not even close,” she claimed, baselessly asserting that Trump is “trying to deliver an unprecedented giveaway to his billionaire friends.”

“He’s on the hunt to find trillions of dollars to pass along to the wealthiest in America, and to do that, he’s going to make you pay in every part of your life,” she claimed. “Grocery and home prices are going up, not down, and he hasn’t laid out a credible plan to deal with either those.”

“His tariffs on allies like Canada will raise prices on energy, lumber and cars and start a trade war that will hurt manufacturing and farmers. Your premiums and prescriptions will cost more because the math on his proposals doesn’t work without going after your health care,” she continued, declaring that Trump could “walk us right into a recession.”

She also stated they “could very well come after your retirement, the Social Security, Medicare and VA benefits you worked your whole life to earn,” despite the fact that is not the case at all.

She attacked Elon Musk and DOGE, stating that “change doesn’t need to be chaotic or make us less safe” and deeming federal layoffs as “mindless firing of people who work to protect our nuclear weapons, keep our planes from crashing and kick off the research that finds the cure for cancer.”

On the issue of immigration, Slotkin claimed that securing the border is “dealing with the symptom and not the disease.” She said:

America is a nation of immigrants. We need a functional system key to the needs of our economy, that allows vetted people to come and work here legally. So I look forward to the President’s plan on that, because here’s the thing: Today’s world is deeply interconnected, migration, cyber threats, AI, environmental destruction, terrorism. One nation cannot face these issues alone. We need friends in all corners, and our safety depends on it.

She also mentioned the way Trump and Vice President JD Vance handled the Oval Office meeting with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

“President Trump loves to say, peace through strength. That’s actually a line he stole from Ronald Reagan. But let me tell you, after the spectacle that just took place in the oval office last week, Reagan must be rolling in his grave,” she said.

“We all want an end to the war in Ukraine, but Reagan understood that true strength required America to combine our military and economic might with moral clarity, and that scene in the Oval Office wasn’t just a bad episode of reality TV. It summed up Trump’s whole approach to the world,” she continued, claiming that Trump “believes in cozying up to dictators like Vladimir Putin and kicking our friends like the Canadians in the teeth.”

“He sees American leadership as merely a series of real estate transactions. As a Cold War kid, I’m thankful it was Reagan and not Trump in office in the 1980s. Trump would have lost us the Cold War. Donald Trump’s actions suggest that in his heart, he doesn’t believe we’re an exceptional nation,” Slotkin added.