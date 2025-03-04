President Donald Trump honored a Florida mother at Tuesday evening’s joint session of Congress who sued her daughter’s middle school for trying to socially transition her daughter’s “gender” identity in secret.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump invited January Littlejohn along with several other individuals to the joint session, detailing in a press release how Littlejohn sued the School Board of Leon County “after school officials at her daughter’s middle school socially transitioned her daughter to a different sexual identity without January and her husband’s knowledge or permission.” The announcement added that the school “deceived January about their covert plan to transition her daughter” and fundamentally divided her from her daughter as a result.

The release notes that Littlejohn’s family is now “thriving” but warns that her situation is a “reminder of the danger of government encroachment on parents’ rights over their children.”

“My administration is also working to protect our children from toxic ideologies in our schools. A few years ago, January Littlejohn and her husband discovered that their daughter’s school had secretly, socially transitioned their 13-year-old little girl,” President Trump said during his speech.

“Teachers and administrators conspired to deceive January and her husband while encouraging her daughter to use a new name and pronouns, they/them pronouns, actually all without telling January, who is here tonight and is now a courageous advocate against this form of child abuse,” he continued.

“Stories like this are why, shortly after taking office, I signed an executive order banning public schools from indoctrinating our children with transgender ideology,” he continued. “I also signed an order to cut off all taxpayer funding to any institution that engages in the sexual mutilation of our youth.”

Trump additionally called on Congress to pass a bill “permanently banning and criminalizing sex changes on children, and forever ending the lie that any child is trapped in the wrong body.”

“This is a big lie, and our message to every child in America is that you are perfect exactly the way God made you,” he said.

The Biden administration radically embraced gender ideology and even promoted sex-mutilating drugs and procedures for minors. Documents from Biden’s Department of Education show how the administration encouraged schools to embrace and affirm gender ideology and preferred pronouns.

The top-down push for minors to obtain sex-mutilating drugs and surgeries under the misleading moniker “gender-affirming care” is also promulgated in academia and by large hospitals and major medical organizations.

The side effects for sex change drugs and procedures can be severe, including irreversible mutilation and infertility. Some of these so-called treatments include double mastectomies (the removal of healthy breasts), female and male genital mutilation and removal, facial feminization and masculinization, hormone treatments, and puberty blockers that can cause chemical sterilization. Puberty blockers can also have long-term impacts on bone growth, bone density, and growth spurts, according to Mayo Clinic.

Transgender activists frequently claim that such sex-mutilating drugs and procedures for confused minors reduce suicides and improve mental health — dubious claims which increasingly appear untrue as more studies and data come to light.

Other research has indicated that a majority of children who are confused about their sex grow out of that feeling by the time they become adults. European countries that pushed sex change drugs and surgeries for minors before the United States did are notably reversing course over concerns about long-term impacts.

Many people who have undergone these sex change drugs and procedures as minors and later decided to reverse course, called detransitioners, have begun speaking out about the irreversible physical damage and mental torment they have experienced.

At the root, these actors, along with the proliferation of gender ideology on social media, ultimately promote the false idea that human beings can be a different sex than what they were born as. Even further, the gender ideology complex claims these individuals should take sex-change drugs and get sex-change procedures to align their outward appearance with how they feel on the inside.

While the push toward transgenderism is heavily ideological, a report released in December 2020 found that the United States sex reassignment surgery market size was valued at $267 million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.4 percent from 2020 to 2027.

Trump repeatedly vowed during his presidential campaign to reverse course on the Biden administration’s embrace of gender ideology, to protect women’s sports and spaces, and to protect children from mutilating sex-change drugs and procedures — all actions which he took within the first two weeks of his second term.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.