Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appeared to have difficulty hearing a question from a reporter until an aide moved within inches of his ear and informed him of the question.

In a video posted to social media, a reporter can be heard asking McConnell, 83, about tariffs and whether he has had discussions with President Donald Trump about the impact of tariffs or how it is “a bad policy.”

“Senator McConnell, a question about tariffs,” a reporter can be heard asking. “You called it a bad policy back in February, have you had any conversations with the President just about that impact, or what that looks like here in Kentucky, or talked to him about it being a bad policy at all?”

“My hearing is not what it used to be,” McConnell admitted.

“Tariffs, Senator, your comment is about tariffs,” an aide can be heard saying off screen, as McConnell looks over, appearing confused.

“Tariffs…..comment about tariffs,” the aide repeats as she can be seen inches from McConnell’s ear.

“Oh, yeah,” McConnell says. “I’m not a fan of tariffs.”

In February, McConnell revealed that he would not be seeking reelection for “an eighth time,” and thanked Kentuckians for having elected him to serve as a Senator seven times.

“I will not seek that honor an eighth time,” McConnell stated at the time. “My current term in the Senate will be my last.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, at the beginning of February, McConnell was seen in a wheelchair and wearing a boot on his leg, days after he fell down the stairs outside of the Senate chamber.

In December, McConnell was also seen with a “brace on his wrist, a bruised hand, and bandages on his finger and face,” after falling. The fall continued “a pattern that raised alarms in 2023.”