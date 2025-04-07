Rep. John James (R-MI) announced that he is running to be the next governor of Michigan, explaining that the state “has suffered long enough” and is being “held back by a lack of strong, competent leadership.”

In a post on X, James shared a statement that his decision to run for governor of Michigan came “after deep reflection, prayer, and conversations” with his family. James highlighted how the state “has been dominated by radical, out-of-touch policies” and how the state has “lost over 300,000 manufacturing jobs since NAFTA.”

“I’m running for Governor of the great state of Michigan,” James said in his statement. “This decision comes after deep reflection, prayer, and conversations with my wife and children. We’ll have the rallies and the balloons soon—but first, I want to share exactly why I’m doing this.”

“Our state has suffered long enough. Michigan is strong,” James added. “Our people are strong. But we are being held back by a lack of strong, competent leadership—leadership with real-world experience in the areas Michiganders need most.”

James pointed out that “for the past seven years, Michigan has been dominated by radical, out-of-touch policies that have hurt” people and communities in the state.

“We’ve lost over 300,000 manufacturing jobs since NAFTA—nearly a third of our industrial base,” James’s statement continued. “That’s unacceptable.”

James highlighted that he had “run a Michigan automotive business that created jobs,” and has “worn the uniform of the United States in combat.”

“I don’t leave people behind—and I won’t start now,” James continued. “It’s time to get Michigan’s government out of fantasyland and back to common sense. President Trump and I have been in each other’s corner through thick and thin for eight years—no reason that will end now. He’s doing his part to Make America Great Again, and I’ll do mine to bring prosperity and sanity back to Michigan.”

James has served in Congress representing Michigan’s 10th Congressional District since he won his November 2022 election over his Democrat opponent, Carl Marlinga. James received 159,202 votes, or 48.80 percent of the vote, while Marlinga received 157,602 votes, or 48.31 percent of the vote, according to the New York Times.

NBC News reported that James’s “top opponent” is Michigan State Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt (R), who is also running to be the state’s next governor in 2026, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) is term-limited.