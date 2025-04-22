White House: 18 Countries Have Made Formal Trade Proposals to U.S.

The Trump administration has received official trade offers from 18 countries, and its trade negotiation team has meetings scheduled with 34 countries this week, the White House announced Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt provided an update on trade negotiations during a briefing on Tuesday.

“There is a lot of progress being made. We now have 18 proposals on paper that have been brought to the trade team,” she detailed. “Again, these are proposals on paper that countries have proposed to the Trump administration and to our government.”

Over 100 countries have expressed interest in making a deal, per the press secretary.

“You have Secretary Bessent, Secretary Lutnick, Ambassador Greer, NEC Director Hassett, and Peter Navarro, the entire trade team meeting with 34 countries this week alone,” she added. “We are moving at Trump speed to ensure these deals are made on behalf of the American worker and the American people.”

Leavitt also emphasized that Vice President JD Vance announced on Monday that the United States and India have established terms of reference for trade.

“That is a big deal. We know when we look at the numbers, the monetary trade barriers and the nonmonetary trade barriers from India, they have been ripping off the United States and American workers for a very long time,” she said.

“So the fact that the Vice President, with Prime Minister Modi on that trip in India, announced these terms of reference, which is essentially a framework to move the ball forward to sign a good trade deal between our two nations, is great progress,” Leavitt continued.

Leavitt also revealed that the president said that trade negotiations between the United States and China are going “very well.”

“I asked the President about this before coming out here, and he wanted me to share with all of you that we’re doing very well in respect to a potential trade deal with China,” she shared.