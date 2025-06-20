Kristi Noem Showcases ‘Worst of the Worst’ Illegals Arrested: 12 Different Sex Offenses Against Children

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem highlighted some of the illegal immigrants detained by immigration enforcement over the past several days, showcasing their crimes which include “12 different sex offenses against children.”

In a video posted to her X account, Noem explained that she receives a list every day on illegal immigrants who have been picked up by immigration enforcement agents. These individuals, she emphasized, are not only in the country illegally, but criminals, highlighting some of the “worst of the worst.”

“Here we have a Guatemalan we picked up today — aggravated assault against a police officer,” she said, going through a stack of paper with pictures of the offenders.

“This one — rape of a victim under age of seventeen years old,” she said, going to the next page. “This one robbed a disabled senior citizen.”

The fourth individual highlighted by Noem has “12 different sex offenses against children. If you look at it, two counts of statutory rape of a child. Two counts of indecent assault and battery.”

Noem continued, “These guys are off the street today because of the work of our ICE enforcement officers, law enforcement across the country. Thank you for making America safe again, and thank you President Donald J. Trump.”

These realities coincide with the updates provided by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) last week when the federal agency highlighted some of the criminal histories of illegal aliens they detained as part of the operations in Los Angeles, which sparked widespread protests and riots.

Many of those criminal histories include crimes against children.

One of the illegals arrested is Eswin Uriel Castro, who was previously deported. His convictions include “child molestation and being armed with a dangerous weapon,” per DHS, which also noted he has been arrested for robbery and domestic violence. Anastacio Enrique Solis-Salinas, who hails from Nicaragua, has been arrested for willful cruelty to a child. Additionally, he has convictions for both domestic violence and hit and run. Miguel Angel Palafox-Montes, who has “voluntarily” returned to Mexico twice, returned and was caught by ICE. He has “criminal convictions for grand theft, narcotics violations, and identity theft” with arrests for battery and burglary, per DHS.

Other criminal backgrounds include second degree murder, sexual battery, willful cruelty to a child, domestic violence, assault with intent to commit rape, distribution of cocaine and heroin, child molestation, and more, which can be found here and here.

This also comes as DHS corrects the record, noting that in President Trump’s first 100 days in office the vast majority of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests — 75 percent — were criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges.

Breitbart News has also revealed that ICE agents now face a 500 percent increase in assaults while trying to arrest illegal aliens.