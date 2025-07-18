Trump: I Look Forward to Watching Rupert Murdoch Testify

President Donald Trump said Friday that he is eager to see News Corp. owner Rupert Murdoch testify in his forthcoming lawsuit against Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal.

Trump took to Truth Social to hammer the newspaper and its owner a day after it ran an article about an alleged letter it claims Trump sent to disgraced dead financier Jeffrey Epstein for Epstein’s 50th Birthday.

The Journal article, the legitimacy of which is being challenged by top MAGA influencers who had been critical of the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files, claims that Trump penned a lewd letter to Epstein, with third-person stylistic text inside the drawing of a naked woman, which included an alleged signature from Trump. According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the Journal admitted to the White House that it did not possess the letter that the story is based on when the White House asked to verify it, and the outlet has failed to publish the alleged letter in question. A statement shared via Trump’s Truth Social account Thursday night said the president had warned the outlet and Murdoch that he would sue if they ran the “FAKE” story:

The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued. Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so. The Editor of The Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, was told directly by Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, that the letter was a FAKE, but Emma Tucker didn’t want to hear that. Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway. President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly.

The post also notes Trump’s previous successes in suing media outlets, including CBS News and ABC News.

"The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don't even exist. President Trump has already beaten George Stephanopoulos/ABC, 60 Minutes/CBS, and others, and looks forward to suing and holding accountable the once great Wall Street Journal," the statement added.

“I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ. That will be an interesting experience!!!” Trump wrote.