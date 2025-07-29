The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is touting its recent arrests of illegal alien convicts with criminal records from theft to pedophilia to fleeing the scene of a fatal car crash.

“The Biden Administration allowed dangerous criminals to pour into our country,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to arrest these criminal illegal aliens. From pedophiles to drug traffickers, ICE is prioritizing arresting the worst of the worst. We will not allow criminal illegals to terrorize American communities. [Emphasis added]

In particular, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Hector Bonaparte-Contreras of Mexico, who was previously convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois.

Santiago Geovany Garcia-Rosales, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was also arrested by ICE agents after he had been convicted of failure to stop and render aid involving death in Harris County, Texas.

ICE agents similarly arrested illegal aliens Arnauld Sammy Kamana of Rwanda and Sergio Bermudez-Perez of Mexico. Kamana was convicted of theft in Moraine, Ohio, while Bermudez-Perez was convicted of felony larceny as well as breaking and entering in Harnett County, North Carolina.

Julio Armando Gomez-Fernandez, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE agents after he had been convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. Gomez Fernandez was also previously convicted of illegal re-entry in Washington, DC.

